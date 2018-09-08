It has been revealed that Marvel Studios has met with new directors to take over for James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, it doesn't seem like any real headway has been made in the months following Gunn's firing. The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has Gunn's fingerprints all over it since he was so intimately involved in every decision, making it really hard to find a replacement. Marvel Studios is in a tough spot and needs to act in order to bring the franchise back. Could a female director step in to save Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

A female director could be the answer that Marvel Studios needs to fix the James Gunn problem. The studio is preparing to launch their first female-led standalone film with Captain Marvel and it's time that they take that idea and incorporate it behind-the-scenes as well. More female directors are needed in the male dominated industry, and the right director could take Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and put a new stamp on the franchise, which would benefit Marvel Studios in the long run.

When thinking of female directors in the comic book genre, Patty Jenkins immediately comes to mind. The Wonder Woman director brought the DCEU its first critical and financial success, and her name has come up more than once when discussing a replacement for James Gunn. However, she's currently hard at work on Wonder Woman 1984 and has deep ties to the DCEU. With that being said, Jenkins would definitely shake things up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing her unique take on the Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Ava DuVernay is also another great choice to helm Guardians of the Galaxy 3. She's the first African-American woman to win the Best Director Prize at Sundance Film Festival, the first black female director to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and the first woman of color to direct a live-action project with a budget exceeding $100 million. DuVernay's talents could help elevate the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, the director famously turned down working on Marvel's Black Panther, so she's definitely on the studio's radar. She probably won't get the gig though, as she is currently working with DC Comics on their own Guardians like movie, The New Gods. Kathryn Bigelow is another female director that could take Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and possibly add some grit to the fun-loving franchise.

Susanne Bier could also step up to take over for James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Bier was rumored to be on the shortlist to direct the upcoming James Bond film and her work on The Night Manager brought her to some serious attention. Marvel Studios could choose to go the opposite route and take a director with less experience. Lena Dunham comes to mind and is best known for her work in comedy, which would be perfect for the MCU. Dunham could take her experience from working on the hit series Girls and bring it to the Guardians, giving it her personal touch. There are many talented female directors that can step up to the plate and direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but it's unclear if Marvel Studios is looking in that direction at this time. We'll just have to keep an eye on Marvel to see if they make any announcements regarding the Guardians in the near future.