Although it is no secret, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has started production, and director James Gunn made it official that filming begins now with a cast photo featuring the main stars of the franchise. Guardians 3 has been a long time coming, and there is still a fair way to go before it finally arrives in cinemas in 2023, but already there is a high anticipation for the threequel which will not only bring back the ragtag group of heroes but will also bring Adam Warlock into the MCU after he was teased in the post credit scene of Guardians 2, who we now know will be played by Will Poulter.

"It's been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3," James Gunn shared on Twitter, along with the image.

James Gunn has spent a lot of the last month teasing shots of the many storyboards he has been putting together ahead of the filming of the supposedly final movie in the Guardians franchise, which is also currently the last that Gunn expects to be involved in for Marvel, with his immediate future seeming to lie with DC instead. There have been a number of rumors and suggestions about what may or may not happen in the movie, but one person who had already signalled that this could also be the end of their Marvel journey is Dave Bautista.

The See and Dune actor told Collider recently, "We're making that film, we're going into it later this year," he said. "It's signed, sealed, and delivered to do it, and I'm excited about it." He also claimed that this movie will "wrap up this story", suggesting that the solo story of the Guardians may be at an end altogether. Of course, many of the characters in the MCU have had a similar run of three movies, such as Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, although the God of Thunder has become the only one to advance to a fourth movie with Thor: Love and Thunder, and we will be seeing Captain America again, although that will be in the form of Anthony Mackie and nor Chris Evans, so technically, Evans' America only made it to three movies.

Bautista has been quite vocal on his plans to leave the role of Drax behind after this movie, which will be preceded by both Thor: Love and Thunder and the Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special which will feature his character, and has also called out Marvel for not giving the character the emotional story arc that is seen in the comics. Whether the Guardians will return with an altered line up in future is something that only the Marvel gods - or Kevin Feige at least - know, but we will have to wait until May 2023 to see which of the Guardians make it out of this movie alive.