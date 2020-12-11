Dave Bautista says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin production at the end of 2021. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been wondering about the long-awaited sequel ever since James Gunn stepped up to direct The Suicide Squad. However, Gunn has done a good job of keeping the MCU fans in the loop, providing updates and assuring that the movie will not be delayed due to his work with DC.

In a new interview, Drax actor Dave Bautista was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Obviously, the actor could not say very much, but he did provide a new update that should get fans excited. He also touched on the script that James Gunn wrote and some changes. You can read what Bautista had to say below.

"I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late next year. I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer."

James Gunn has maintained over the past several months that he has only made some slight tweaks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last month, the director said, "Script is written and most of the production heads have been hired." He then went on to discuss some tweaks that he makes to his projects. "I'm always tweaking the script for artistic reasons, and will continue to do so, but nothing else." So, it seems that Dave Bautista does know the story for the movie since it hasn't changed all that much.

In August of this year, James Gunn reassured MCU fans when he revealed that the production start and release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. 2020 has been a tricky year for the entertainment industry. If things would have gone according to the original plan, the Guardians sequel would have been finished and scheduled to release earlier this year, which means it would have been put on hold, just like Black Widow and Eternals. In the meantime, a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special is coming to Disney+ before Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still on schedule at Marvel Studios, but a lot of other things need to happen first. James Gunn still needs to finish The Suicide Squad, which is, as of this writing, still scheduled to open in theaters next summer. He'll also have press to complete and possibly a bit of a vacation before jumping back into action with the MCU. The interview with Dave Bautista was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.