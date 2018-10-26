Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still "on hold." This isn't the news that Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees were hoping to here, but Feige's answer isn't a complete shock either. James Gunn was fired from the project back in July of this year when some old tasteless deleted tweets were unearthed and spread all over social media. Disney made the decision rapidly, which caused some backlash, but the studio has backed their decision ever since.

When James Gunn was first fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3, it was believed that the movie was still on track, but with a delay. However, it was later confirmed that the film is on hold indefinitely. Disney and Marvel Studios have been talking with directors, and it was recently rumored that their top choices are Dee Rees, Michelle Maxwell MacLaren, and S.J. Clarkson. With that being said, Kevin Feige says that the project is still on hold, leading to some uncertainty.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was already supposed to currently be in the post-production phase with a filming start scheduled for early next year. Obviously, that's not happening at the moment, though fans are holding out hope that some new information in regard to the third installment will be announced soon. While it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that the studio will utilize James Gunn's recently completed script to make the film. However, with the delay, there will more than likely have to be some rewrites to make up for projects that come out before Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

James Gunn had previously revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was going to help shape the next 20 years of the MCU, which further complicates matters. At this time, it's been rumored that the working title is Hot Christmas and that it will begin filming in 2021. If this is the case, it looks like Gunn's script will have to be completely reworked, especially if it really was intended to help usher in the next phase of the MCU.

Official news surrounding the status of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is scarce at the moment and it doesn't look like we'll be hearing anymore updates in the near future. If an update is announced, it will probably happen at the beginning of next year, if Marvel and Disney get a director locked in. There's still a chance that Avengers 4 could be the last time that we see some of the Guardians on the big screen. Dave Bautista has confirmed that the dusted Guardians show up in the fourth Avengers film and cast doubt on Guardians of The Galaxy 3 happening at all. For now, we're just going to have to be patient and wait to see what the next move is by Marvel Studios.