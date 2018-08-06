The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy recently released a statement voicing their support for James Gunn, after Disney fired him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, Drax the Destroyer actor Dave Bautista has been the most outspoken, even going as far to say that he'd quit if Marvel and Disney don't keep Gunn's original script for the third installment. This has led to some talk about who could replace Bautista, but even further, could the whole movie be recast since they all stand behind Gunn?

As far as the role of Drax is concerned, Jason Momoa admitted in 2014 that he turned the role down. He's now Aquaman in the DCEU, so things worked out pretty well for the actor, even after turning down a giant Marvel Studios franchise. At the time, Momoa did not want to play another alien role without a whole lot of dialogue since he had already played a similar character on Stargate: Atlantis. Momoa also recently revealed that he took a meeting with the Russo Brothers for an unknown villain role, but it ultimately did not work out. That being said, Jason Momoa could make for an interesting take on Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

It's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role of Star-Lord, since Chris Pratt does it so well. However, there were many actors who were considered for the part and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton was very close. James Gunn has admitted that had the role not gone to Pratt, it would have gone to Glenn Howerton. Other names mentioned for the Star-Lord role were Joseph Gordon Levitt, John Krasinski, Michael Rosenbaum, Eddie Redmayne, Lee Pace, and Jim Sturgess. Basically, if Disney and Marvel need a replacement for Pratt, there are plenty of potential actors that could take on the role. Out of the whole group of Guardians, Chris Pratt seems like the one most likely to stay on board to keep the peace.

While Star-Lord would be a difficult role to recast, Vin Diesel's Groot would be the easiest with Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon being next on that list. Before Guardians of the Galaxy was cast, it was heavily rumored that Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler were considered for those two roles. As for Karen Gillan's Nebula, that could be easy in the looks department since there's so much makeup involved. Gal Gadot has hinted that she was up for the role, but said that she did not want to shave her head and get painted blue. Former UFC fighter Gina Carano was attached to play Gamora very early on in the process, before the character was painted green.

There are a bunch of actors that could replace the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but should Disney do it? The answer is no. Of course they can do whatever they want and they will, but a new cast would go against everything that the movie stands for, so to even see Dave Bautista threaten to quit over which script gets used is a bit of a bummer for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

Disney should not have to recast Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Instead, the actors should take their performances and dedicate them to James Gunn to make the best possible movie that they can. Gunn has already said that the third installment would be the last version with that particular group of characters. In the end, Disney will do whatever they think is right, which could include not putting out the movie at all, which seems doubtful. For now, let's just hope that the cast can figure out a way to continue working without James Gunn. In the meantime, we'll wait for Marvel Studios to make an official announcement.