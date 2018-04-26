Chris Pratt is riding high with the release of Infinity War, which he is currently out promoting. The movie that brings his Guardians of the Galaxy to fight side by side with the Avengers and has been gaining praise from audiences and critics. Infinity War was able to bring the swagger, charm, and humor of the Guardians into an Avengers film and have it all work together. But, it has many wondering about what we can expect for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Luckily, Chris Pratt has read the story and says that it's even better than the first two installments.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will set up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the events of next year's still untitled Avengers 4. James Gunn has said in the past that the next Guardians movie will set up the next decade of the MCU and bring it all in a cosmic direction, which has been hinted at more and more over the last several months. When asked about the third installment in the series, Star-Lord actor, Chris Pratt, couldn't reveal much, but he declared that it will be the best Guardians of the Galaxy movie yet. He had this to say.

"Um, I know the story. It's going to be freaking amazing. This is, very intentionally (and) essentially, the wrap-up of a trilogy, and so the first film, the second film, and the third film each are standalone films. But there's an arc from the first to second to third that will wrap up through the film, and it's imaginative, it's big, it's bigger, better, faster, stronger, funnier... It's gonna be great, I'm so excited."

The way Chris Pratt describes each of the Guardians movies of being standalone and having Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tie them all together sounds very intriguing. However, as previously mentioned, Pratt cannot say much about the upcoming movie. Infinity War doesn't even officially hit theaters until this weekend and there are more than likely spoilers in Guardians 3 for Infinity War as well as Avengers 4. So, expect some hardcore secrecy during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In addition to kickstarting phase 4 of the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last movie with this version of the characters, according to director James Gunn. The director has a no-nonsense way of dealing with rumors and false reports on social media, so he has been pretty clear about what the movie will be and what it will not be, and the same can be said for Infinity War. Gunn told fans months ago that Adam Warlock was not going to be in Avengers 3, but some thought that he was lying to keep a surprise, which is not the way that he operates at all. The point being, James Gunn will steer fans in the right direction.

It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be kept under the intense secrecy that Infinity War and Avengers 4 operated under, which means that barely anything substantial will leak. Marvel Studios seems to have found the way to master the art of spoiler suppression and will only get better at it as the time goes by. At least we know that Chris Pratt says that it's going to be "freaking amazing." You can check out the interview with Chris Pratt at Heroic Hollywood.