Mantis and Star-Lord could very well be brother and sister as evidenced by a new Guardians of the Galaxy 3 theory. Mantis was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as a servant to Ego and then became a part of the team. She has since been seen in Infinity War as well, but much like Star-Lord and many other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, she turned to dust as a result of the snap of Thanos. When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters we may learn that Mantis and Star-Lord are actually siblings.

Mantis spent a lot of time living on Ego's planet with him, but it seems that they may have been closer than originally thought. Reddit user EvilBananaManRD was the first to break the news. When Ego is explaining to Star-Lord that he went from planet to planet, hooking up with women in hopes to find the right combination to have a child who could help him cover everything in existence, a graphic is shown of Ego making out with a ton of women, one of which looks a lot like Mantis.

Ego never revealed that Mantis was his child, but it makes a lot more sense now. Mantis has a lot of extraordinary powers, much like Star-Lord and Ego. She's an empath and can put very powerful people to sleep, including Drax the Destroyer and even Thanos for a short time. She's also able to read emotions, which may be the only monkey wrench in this theory. However, she is pretty powerful, much like Peter Quill, who was able to handle an Infinity Stone with his bare hands.

It seems highly probable that Ego is the reason that Mantis has such amazing powers like Star-Lord and we may learn the truth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Guardians director James Gunn is very active on social media, but as of this writing, he has yet to weigh in on the awesome fan theory. Gunn will often take to social media to keep fans updated as well as dispel false rumors, keeping an impressive relationship with MCU fans. If the rumor is true, Gunn might not choose to bring it up and make such a big reveal on social media.

If this Guardians of the Galaxy fan theory proves to be true, Star-Lord may have a lot more secret living siblings hanging around the galaxy. Hopefully Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 addresses this pretty awesome theory. Even a quick glance at the picture posted on Reddit shows a woman who looks an awful lot like Mantis. In other Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 news, Chris Pratt has revealed that filming will officially start in January of 2019, but it isn't clear where the film will sit in the MCU timeline. You can check out the Mantis and Star-Lord sibling theory at Reddit.