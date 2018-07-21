Marvel fans want to see Taika Waititi direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Recently, James Gunn, who directed both of the previous entries in the franchise, was fired by Disney over offensive comments posted to Twitter by the filmmaker years ago. The comments resurfaced, caused quite a bit of controversy and, as a result, Gunn will no longer be behind the camera for the upcoming sequel.

Quite a few people online, such as Dave Bautista, have come out in defense of James Gunn. Despite that, Marvel Studios is going to press on with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 without him. That means, no matter how anyone feels about the situation, Disney and Marvel need to find someone else to man the ship. And, if it has to be someone, it looks like the most popular choice thus far is Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. Here's how Twitter user @harleivy put it.

"let taika waititi direct guardians of the galaxy 3 you cowards the space visuals + effortless humour he came thru with in thor: ragnarok would add up to a better gotg movie than james gunn could ever dream of making"

While not everyone who is championing Taika Waititi for the job feels so strongly, he does, in many ways, seem like the clear choice. He took the solo Thor franchise, which was easily the most underwhelming of the solo Marvel franchises, and turned it into something special with Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, his humor and visual style lines up perfectly with that of what is needed for a Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

From the standpoint of Marvel and Disney, this would also seem to make a great deal of sense. Thor: Ragnarok was a massive commercial success, grossing $853.9 million at the global box office. It was also a tremendous hit with fans and critics alike. If this movie is going to be directed by someone who is already in the MCU stable of directors, Waititi seems like the obvious choice. And sometimes obvious isn't a bad thing. Many of the MCU faithful love what James Gunn has done, creatively speaking, but they likely wouldn't be upset to see Watiti take this on.

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies grossed $1.6 billion combined at the global box office. That makes it one of the MCU's most popular solo franchises. James Gunn recently finished the script for the movie, which was set to begin production in January. If they want to stick to that, they need to hire someone in a hurry. Taika Waititi is currently filming his movie Jojo Rabbit, but he could possibly wrap that up in time to step in for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, assuming that Marvel does actually reach out to him. Even though this is just a fan suggestion at this point, it's hard not to see this as a real possibility.

let taika waititi direct guardians of the galaxy 3 you cowards the space visuals + effortless humour he came thru with in thor: ragnarok would add up to a better gotg movie than james gunn could ever DREAM of making — gabi (@harleivy) July 20, 2018

Since Guardians 3 needs a new director since James Gunn fired. I propose my top 3 choices,



Russo Bros

Taika Waititi

Edgar Wright — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴@SDCC (@SavinTheBees) July 20, 2018

