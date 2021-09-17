Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn likes to work with the same actors on different projects, and it sounds like some familiar faces from his recent DC comic book outing, The Suicide Squad, could make the jump to Marvel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn was recently asked whether or not he will invite any actor or actress from Suicide Squad for Guardians of Galaxy V3," to which the filmmaker replied...

That is a distinct possibility. https://t.co/UrFRaGyd6w — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2021

Now, don't get this twisted, as the actors would certainly not be portraying their respective DC characters, but Gunn does suggest that we could see some cameos from stars of The Suicide Squad when the Guardians of the Galaxy return for their third outing. These would likely be similar to how Pom Klementieff appeared in the background of a scene in The Suicide Squad, though it is of course entirely possible that the likes of John Cena, Margot Robbie, or Joel Kinnaman could be given slightly more prominent roles in Vol. 3.

Appearances from the cast of The Suicide Squad may not be the only thing that the DC outing and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have in common, with James Gunn recently suggesting that some members of the beloved superhero team could go the way of Task Force X. "There's a much bigger sense of danger for all of our characters [in the Suicide Squad] because we know all of them could die. Whereas in Guardians, yes, obviously I killed Yondu, I killed the big original Groot, but it isn't the same thing. We know most of them are going to make it out alive. At least for two movies," the director teased.

Details of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remain under lock and key, buried within the vault of Marvel Studios, but Gunn has previously revealed some clues as to the direction of the story, stating that it will heavily involve Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon. "I'll just say Rocket is a big part of what's happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we're about to see on his back) sets up what I've been planning for Rocket all along," Gunn said of the movie's plot.

The third movie is also fully expected to wrap things up for both this particular Guardians of the Galaxy line-up, and director James Gunn's time at the helm. "For me, Guardians 3 is probably the last one," he said of his time at Marvel. "I don't know about doing it again. I do find, because of the ability to do different stuff in the DC multiverse, it's fun. They're starting to really resemble their comic books. The Marvel Universe has always been a little more cohesive, and DC has always had more great single runs." These sentiments have since been shared by Drax star Dave Bautista who said, "You know, all things must end. And, you know, I'm looking forward to kind of wrapping this up with my friends and family." Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.