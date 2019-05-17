Is Thor going to end up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? That has been the main theory for weeks now since we saw the God of Thunder board the Benatar at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. Thor left New Asgard to Valkyrie as he took off with his new/old friends. For the first time in his life, he doesn't have anywhere to be or anything to really do, so he subtly takes charge from Star-Lord. Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan thinks this is the best place for Thor and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would probably agree.

Sebastian Stan recently appeared at the Jus In Bello Comic-Con in Italy, where he discussed the God of Thunder's future. Stan was taking questions about Avengers: Endgame, which is now the second highest grossing movie of all time. There's a lot of questions that have yet to be answered, and MCU fans want to know what's next for Thor. Stan had this to say about the character's future in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

"Yeah, where else is he gonna go, Thor? He's on that space ship."

Sebastian Stan didn't say Thor was going to for sure end up in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but he is a lot closer to the source than anybody else right now. The actor went on to admit his favorite scenes in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame involve Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Chris Pratt's Star-Lord. "I think the funniest characters are Star-Lord and Thor. They get all the best lines in my favorite scenes," says Stan.

Avengers: Endgame introduced the world to the overweight Thor, which was something MCU fans didn't know they needed. Throughout the movie, he continues to drink beer and channels his inner and outer Jeff Lebowski. "It was nice to see him get fat. It's time," joked Sebastian Stan when talking about the evolution of Chris Hemsworth's Thor. He went on to say, "I think that might be what Chris Hemsworth's inner child is really like." Does Hemsworth really feel like just letting go to drink beer all day while eating a bowl of guacamole from his naked belly?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 does seem like the most logical place for Thor to turn up next. Chris Hemsworth has stated he will play the character for as long as everybody wants him too. With that being said, there have been whispers of a possible Thor 4 with the return of Taika Waititi behind the camera. Tessa Thompson says the sequel is in the early stages of development, so that is another option for the God of Thunder. MCU fans, for the most part, would more than likely love to see Thor join up with Star-Lord and the gang in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. While we wait to see what happens, you can check out what Sebastian Stan had to say below, thanks to the Kreespa YouTube channel.