After more than a year of no new MCU movies, fans are desperate for any morsel of information about upcoming projects in the franchise. Among the most highly anticipated are James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. When last we saw Thor, he was leaving to go with the Guardians on a space adventure. Ever since then, fans have wondered how their two movies will overlap. In a recent Q&A, Gunn was asked about the timeline for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, and he confirmed it takes place after Thor: Love and Thunder

"It takes place after Love and Thunder."

The info falls in line with what we know about the two movies so far.Thor: Love and Thunder has already started filming, and publicity photos have confirmed that Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff have shot scenes for the film. One notable name that is missing is Zoe Saldana, who plays a member of the Guardians, Gamora.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, regular Gamora was still dead, but a Gamora from the past had jumped into the present and taken off into space alone. The Guardians intended to follow Gamora and bring her back into the fold, with Thor accompanying them as a gesture of gratitude for saving his life earlier.

Since Thor: Love and Thunder takes place before the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, that means Gamora is still missing at that time, and thus would not be able to show up in Love and Thunder. That is the kind of overlap that MCU filmmakers have to keep in mind when using characters from separate franchises. In the past, Gunn had confirmed on Twitter that he has worked with Waititi to make sure the script for Thor: Love and Thunder coheres with the story for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

"Not much, & @TaikaWaititi is doing a great job - the script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

Even without Gamora in the mix, Thor: Love and Thunder will have plenty of badass female characters to choose from. Aside from the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Natalie Portman will be making a comeback as Jane Foster, who is now also imbued with the powers of the God of Thunder and Lightning.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022. Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin filming this year and hit theaters on May 5, 2023. This news comes courtsesy of Screen Rant.