For the longest time, Guardians of the Galaxy fans have had little information regarding the upcoming third installment in the franchise, which filmmaker James Gunn is returning to helm, and which is being touted as the final movie that Gunn will make for the MCU before moving on to other franchises. A fan recently asked Gunn to give some updates regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Gunn obliged by promising an epic cosmic adventure too big for one galaxy.

"Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings. I'm not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic. This. One. Is. Huge. I'm excited. #Vol3"

The Guardians franchise has become one of the most popular MCU series ever since its debut, despite being based on an obscure group of characters from Marvel comics. Amidst all the space adventuring, jokes, and zany characters, what made the series stand out was its emphasis on themes of family within a superhero team.

The previous Guardians of the Galaxy movie saw Peter Quill aka Star-Lord meet his long-lost father. Unfortunately, Peter discovers that his father is a planet-sized Celestial being who killed his mother and is plotting to take over the universe. Peter reunites with his fellow Guardians to defeat his father in the end, but the victory carries a heavy price with the loss of his surrogate father Yondu.

The story of the Guardians continued with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which saw Gamora being killed by her father Thanos to retrieve the soul stone. At the end of Endgame, a Gamora from the past jumped into the present, with no memory of her time spent with the Guardians.

Now, the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie will presumably see the team of space heroes embark on a journey to bring Gamora back into the fold. The team is also scheduled to make an appearance in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which tracks with the final scenes of Endgame, which saw Thor take a break from Earth and Asgard to join the Guardians on their new mission. In a past tweet, James Gunn had confirmed that he and Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi were keeping in touch regarding the various characters that will appear in both their films.

"@TaikaWaititi is doing a great job - the script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

Now that the world has dealt with more than a year of no new MCU films, the anticipation regarding the next Guardians flick is ramping up ever higher. Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin filming in 2021. Its current release is scheduled for 2023.