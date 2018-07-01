Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has revealed that he does not want to be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He went on to explain his reasoning, which may reveal that Hamill is done with franchise movies altogether.

Mark Hamill earned himself a name back in the late '70s and early '80s thanks to the Star Wars franchise, where he played the hero Luke Skywalker. Unfortunately for Hamill, his time after the end of the original Star Wars trilogy was not entirely successful, as everyone only really saw him as Luke Skywalker, which would make any other characters he would play seem unbelievable. Hamill soon fell into a new career as a voice actor, which was a career path he followed for many years to come.

In recent years, however, Mark Hamill has stepped back into the spotlight, with a number of fans wanting to see him in more franchises. Outside of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Hamill has made a few live action appearances over the past few years, including in Kingsman: The Secret Service. Unfortunately, it looks as though Hamill will not want to dip his toes into any more big movies going forward, based on his interview with Collider.

In his interview, Hamill was asked whether or not he'd be interested in appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Considering that he has become an icon in the "space opera" genre, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise would seem like a perfect fit for Hamill to continue his career in. Evidently, though, Hamill has no interest in being in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he explained why.

"So, I like the movies, They're fine. But I'm happy to be in the audience, there's a lot less pressure. That's why I like Solo and Rogue One so much. There was 100% less Hamill, so I didn't have any sort of anxiety. I could just be in the audience, it was great."

This is a reasonable explanation, especially considering the horrendously negative reception Star Wars: The Last Jedi received online. Even though Mark Hamill did not receive as much Internet hate as other people involved with the project like Rian Johnson and Daisy Ridley, there was negative backlash against him nonetheless. This has the chance to permanently traumatize an actor who already has anxiety about what people think of his movie, so it is completely understandable that the Star Wars actor would not want to put himself in that kind of position again.

While this news reported by Collider about Mark Hamill not wanting to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be disappointing to a number of Marvel and Star Wars fans, Hamill's reasoning make total sense. Hamill most likely made enough money returning in two of the Star Wars sequels to retire from acting permanently if he wanted to, considering he reportedly made a couple million dollars for his 30 second appearance in The Force Awakens. As disheartening as it may be, we may have seen the last of Mark Hamill on screen, at least in high budget or franchise movies.