Michael Rooker reveals that he would "totally" reprise his role as Yondu for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the actor would like to return, it would more than likely have to be for a flashback since Yondu died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. When asked about bringing Yondu back around the release of the second movie, director James Gunn said that it would never happen as long as he was around. Well, Gunn isn't around anymore, so can Yondu come back now?

Speaking at a Q&A session at Salt Lake City's FanX convention, Michael Rooker talked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fun that he had working on the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films. Yondu quickly became a fan-favorite character from the franchise and went out on a high note, even getting one of the best lines in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 movie with his Mary Poppins quote. His death was pretty hard to take and many fans have wondered about a possible return. When asked about coming back, Rooker had this to say.

"It depends on how much I got paid. Of course I would totally love to do it again, it would be awesome."

Michael Rooker mostly joked about the situation and said that his "mortgage wept" when Yondu was killed off. James Gunn wanted Yondu's death to "mean something," which led many to believe that the character's death was final. As for how Yondu could return for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Rooker has a few ideas. He explains.

"No, I'm just saying. I'm not giving any hints right now. I'm just saying that Yondu has moved on... There's this arrow and it flew off into space. It's going somewhere right? I mean, right? Don't you think? If it's going it could, maybe, perhaps one day come back. Hint! That's a hint, Marvel!"

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 might be as dead as Yondu at this time. Marvel Studios has met with a few directors to take over for the recently fired James Gunn, but they have since put the project on indefinite hold for the time being. The third and final installment was supposed to be in pre-production now and then start filming early next year. However, the cast and crew were recently alerted to look for work elsewhere.

When the James Gunn Firing was first made public, Michael Rooker deleted his Twitter account, while other actors from the Guardians came to his defense in a more vocal manner. Drax the Destroyer actor Dave Bautista has been the most vocal about his disappointment in Disney for firing Gunn over some old tasteless tweets that were unearthed by a right-wing conservative group. The actor is still talking about the firing, nearly two months later. While Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is currently in the air, Michael Rooker is down to return in some way. This story was first reported by ComicBook.