Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is officially happening at Disney+ with James Gunn on board to direct. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made the big reveal earlier at the Disney Investor Day presentation. While Feige dropped a bunch of surprises, a holiday special with the Guardians is not something that anybody, not even the most hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, saw coming. Hopefully Disney and Marvel Studios fare better than the original Star Wars Holiday Special from the 1970s.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will film simultaneously with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In a new interview, Drax the Destroyer actor Dave Bautista revealed that the long awaited sequel will begin production late next year. The holiday special will premiere in 2022 on Disney+, though Kevin Feige did not reveal a firm release date. Regardless, Guardians fans will likely be happy that the gang is getting back together for some holiday fun, in addition to their long-awaited sequel.

James Gunn is currently working on The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. He unveiled the very first footage over the summer at the DC FanDome event, but we have yet to see a real trailer. The director is very happy with the script and is excited for DC fans to see what he was able to pull off with some of the lesser-known characters from the comics. This is the same situation Gunn found himself in when he arrived at Marvel Studios to take on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

Not a lot of people outside of Marvel Comics readers even knew that Guardians of the Galaxy existed before the first movie came out. However, that all changed when James Gunn took the characters and wrote humorous and emotional storylines for each of the damaged characters. Since then, the Guardians have become fan-favorite characters within the MCU, who had a profound influence over Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, they'll be seen in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, before heading into work on their own sequel later next year.

As for what The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be all about, that is unclear, other than the holiday aspect of it. Perhaps Groot will become a Christmas tree for the rest of our heroes to place their gifts under. In other Groot news, Kevin Feige also announced that the little guy will get his own special in baby form. I Am Groot is an upcoming show that will give the character his own short stories on Disney+. Basically, Disney is going to be giving out a lot of Marvel and Star Wars content over the next several years. You can check out the official announcement for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special above, thanks to the official Marvel Studios Twitter account.