Along with everyone else, James Gunn was given his first look at the trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, and he immediately shared his initial thoughts on Twitter. The director, who will be returning to the Guardians series for a third movie in the MCU, posted a link to the trailer, commenting "Haha. Very cool. I can't wait to play and learn more about this llama thing Drax is holding @squareEnix." While we would never think of defying Mr Gunn on his home turf, it should be pointed out that it is Groot who is actually holding the "llama thing".

The game is the first to be wholly devoted to the group of Marvel heroes, featuring the Guardians as were introduced in Guardians of The Galaxy back in 2014 during Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This means that the regular crew of Star Lord, Rocket, Gamora, Drax and Groot are all along for the ride, and as the teaser revealed we can also expect appearances from Nebula, Mantis, Lady Hellbender, the Blood Brothers and even Cosmo makes an appearance. All in all, it sets up a cosmic adventure set in the world of the Guardians.

While James Gunn seems stoked for the arrival, and his tweet has certainly pulled in a little more attention to the game than it would have had without it, like the Avengers game before it, there are some things that fans of the movies should prepare themselves for. While Groot and Rocket appear pretty much identical to their MCU counterparts, the other characters are a little different. There is no likeness to Chris Pratt in Star Lord, with the character sporting blond hair for a start, and likewise with Gamora and Drax, there is nothing of Zoe Saldana or Dave Bautista to be seen. In fact, even the design of those characters is completely different to how they appear in the movie series.

It should be remembered that the MCU versions of the characters are not the only versions out there to base game incarnations on, but when it appears to be linked in with the series, in the same way as the recent Avengers game, it is hard not to expect a little more effort made to acquire whatever rights were necessary to bring the characters that are now well known to this version. After all, it was done with Ghostbusters and such to great effect for fans. But, it is what it is, and it seems that the intention was always to fall somewhere between the original comics and the movie incarnations.

"Well, I don't want to spoil anything. I'm the kind of person who doesn't want to go to the movies and know what I'm seeing before I go," Edios' Mary DeMarle said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "But I will say that Mantis is my favorite character in this entire game. You know Mantis from the movies, but then if you dive into the comic books, you'll see a completely different interpretation of Mantis. And we've found our spin on her that I think is unique. So that's all we'll really say there, and I'll leave you with that."

With Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy hitting stores on October 26th, it is a much shorter wait for gaming fans than those waiting to see the heroes back in their own standalone MCU feature in May 2023, although we do at least have their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder to bridge that gap next year.