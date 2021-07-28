James Gunn's highly-anticipated finale of his Marvel franchise Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters in May of 2023. We don't, however, have to wait to see our heroes battles space monsters, as Marvel Studios is ringing in the holiday cheer with their The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is heading straight to Disney+ in December 2022. It's said to be required viewing to understand what's going on in Vol.3. Skeptical? Well, according to Gunn, your viewing will make all the diffference.

"It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," explains Gunn. He also says they'll be shooting the special at the same time as the third movie. "You know, I'm using a lot of the same sets, same actors, obviously. So, we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's going to have to be edited way sooner. But it's not long-not too long, since it's a Christmas special," he explains." As for its length, Gunn says it's "definitely not an hour, it's under 40 minutes."

It might be awhile before we see James Gunn helming any superhero themes, as he has used the word "boring" to describe the genre in a few recent interviews. He says, "We know about the way cowboy films went, and the way war films went. I don't know, I think you don't have to be a genius to put two and two together and see that there's a cycle to those sorts of films, and that the only hope for the future of the comic book and superhero films is to change them up. They're really dumb. And they're mostly boring for me right now."

"I loved them at the beginning. I was really excited when they first started making those movies. It was about the visual effects when I saw Superman as a kid. I still love that movie. Okay, I know, that's a guy on wires and bluescreen with this sort of crappy visual effects. And then when Iron Man came out, I was in. You're able to make a guy fly around who looks like a guy flying around. And that was a beautiful thing to be able to do. But if the movies don't change, it's gonna get really, really boring."

"I was always influenced by Dave Gibbons art and Alan Moore's Watchmen where the costumes didn't fit the superheroes perfectly, and they had a little bit of a paunch. They weren't all perfect bodies; they weren't all beautiful. When they fought, they were kind of getting in the stupid Bartleby thing of getting into bar fights. There are people trying to do some different things with superheroes. So it's not it's not 100 per cent a rule that everybody isn't, but a lot of superhero films are boring. And so for me, I think it's just about bringing in other elements."

So folks, soak up his superhero flicks while he's cranking them out. He has said he's switching genres. I'm excited to see his project in development concerning one Wile E. Coyote.﻿The story is set in the ACME warehouse, the manufacturer of anything and everything used by the Looney Tunes characters, due in 2023. This news originated at IrishTimes.com. The hero image at the top of the page was crafted by Nova MCU on Instagram.