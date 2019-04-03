Everyone seems to be very happy that James Gunn is officially back as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But nobody is happier than Dave Bautista. When Gunn was fired by Disney last summer, Bautista, who plays Drax in the Guardians movies, as well as Infinity War, was extremely vocal about his distaste for the decision. He even threatened not to be in the movie at all if they didn't use Gunn's script. All is well now though and Bautista has finally opened up about how he feels.

The wrestler turned actor was recently down at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and was asked about the James Gunn situation during a red carpet interview. The situation, as it stands, is that Disney rethought their decision and it was announced last month that Gunn will officially direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 once he's done with The Suicide Squad over at Warner Bros. Bautista had this to say.

"I am beyond words stoked. The day that it was announced he was rehired I wasn't really able to celebrate publically for certain reasons. Eventually I will have some type of public celebration. And not to be smug and rub it in people's faces, but just to know that I'm very excited because I'm, you know, I think people know how hard I fought for him and how upset I was over the decision that he was fired. So you can imagine how excited I am that he's officially back."

James Gunn, who directed both previous movies in the franchise, was fired over a series of old, offensive tweets that were dug up by bloggers who didn't like his outspoken political nature on social media. The content of those tweets was indefensible, but they were intended as humor and Gunn never engaged in any of the illicit behavior that was described in those tweets. As such, many disagreed with Disney's quick decision to fire the filmmaker.

For his part, James Gunn apologized and never deferred any responsibility. The entire core cast penned and signed an open letter in support of bringing James Gunn back and multiple online petitions garnered thousands of signatures. But Dave Bautista was the most vocal of them all and did not mince words. So it's no surprise that he's particularly happy right now.

Related: James Gunn Will Still Direct Suicide Squad 2 Before Guardians 3

The Suicide Squad is expected to shoot later this year for a later summer 2021 release. It isn't clear exactly when James Gunn will be able to turn his attention toward Star-Lard, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, Mantis and Nebula again, but we are going to have to wait at least a little bit for this one. Marvel has not set a release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just yet. Be sure to check out the video of Dave Bautista from the Fandango Facebook page.