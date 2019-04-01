Zoe Saldana is just as happy as everyone else, if not more so, that James Gunn is back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. For those who need a quick refresher, Gunn was fired from the movie by Disney after a series of old, offensive tweets resurfaced last year. Then, recently, the studio had a change of heart and decided to rehire Gunn as director of the project to the delight of fans, as well as the cast. Now, Saldana has commented on the news and she's not only happy for her friend, but she feels Disney is setting a good example.

When James Gunn was fired, indefensible as the content of those tweets may have been, many felt, the cast of the Guardians movies included, that Disney made the wrong call. Gunn sincerely apologized, for one, never deflecting and taking full credit for his words. He also, by virtually all accounts, is very much a different person than the man he was when he made those comments in the first place. Zoe Saldana was recently asked about Gunn being re-hired during an interview for her new movie Missing Link. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back. I'm so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important."

Indeed, one of the core problems with Disney firing a guy like James Gunn was that it seemed to be sending a message that it doesn't matter if people genuinely change. In any event, things have sorted themselves out and the right man is back in the director's chair. Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was also asked about the recent success of Captain Marvel. Saldana sang the movie's praises and shared her love for its star, Brie Larson.

"I loved it so much. I'm so proud of her [Brie Larson], I'm so proud of Marvel Studios. I'm also so happy that the public received it and they really supported it, because that was the main part of this whole equation. We need to go and support these movies with female leads in order for our corporations to understand that there is business in investing in female narratives. It's better representative of what America is today. It's no longer that shift of, 'Oh, can you allow this to happen?' It's more like you have to do it because if you don't you're neglecting 49 percent of your audience."

As it stands, James Gunn is getting ready to shoot The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC Films. Once that's in the can, he's heading back over to Marvel to tackle Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which doesn't currently have a release date set. This news was first reported by Entertainment Tonight.