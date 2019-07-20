The Women of Marvel panel took place at San Diego Comic-Con earlier and teased something pretty interesting. It was hinted that the studio might be developing a female-led Guardians of the Galaxy project. It isn't clear if this will be James Gunn's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or a completely new project, but it is certainly intriguing. Hopefully Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will clarify things this evening at the big Hall H panel.

Executive vice president of production at Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso is the one who was doing the teasing this afternoon from a podium at San Diego Comic-Con. She spoke about how this evening is going to be huge for the Women of Marvel and fans have started to wonder what that means exactly. Before anyone could ask for clarification, Alonso started to sing a line from "Hooked On A Feeling," which is a song closely associated with the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will get the answer tonight, which should be able to clarify Alonso's cryptic tease.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will more than likely be announced tonight at the Hall H panel. The movie was set to start production earlier this year and probably would have been in the post-production stage by this time had Disney not fired James Gunn last summer. The director is back with Marvel Studios, but it's going to be a while before production starts since he has to tackle The Suicide Squad first. Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed just yesterday that Zoe Saldana will be back as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so this could be what Victoria Alonso was referring to.

Elsewhere, there's the standalone Black Widow movie, which is currently in production. MCU fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff character to get her own movie for years, so this is almost guaranteed to be what Kevin Feige will bring up tonight. In addition, there's also The Eternals. Angelina Jolie is heavily rumored to be headlining the project, so that would also be huge for the Women of Marvel. Then there's the chance that Feige will announce Captain Marvel 2. Right now, there's a lot going on for the MCU's Phase 4, so we'll just have to wait and see.

If a female-led Guardians of the Galaxy project on the way, it's possible Gamora and Nebula could have their own Disney+ streaming show. With Marvel Studios announcing all of these new projects, another new series makes the most sense at this time. However, anything can happen with the MCU. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see what Kevin Feige is going to announce tonight. Bleeding Cool was the first to report on the possible female-led Guardians of the Galaxy project.