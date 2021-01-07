The MCU has a knack for picking the perfect actors to play the leads in their movies. In keeping with that trend, the casting of Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord by James Gunn in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise seems like a match made in heaven. Yet, while Pratt excels at playing the role of the quippy, intergalactic bounty hunter, Gunn recently revealed on Twitter that the actor has one hilariously bad habit while filming.

When @prattprattpratt fires space guns he literally - and this is no joke - accidentally makes “pew pew” sounds until I point out he’s doing it. I’m not sure if this is in the moment or insane, but it’s one of my favorite things. https://t.co/Hivdzd6er4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 4, 2021

And now I really want to see a blooper reel of Guardians of the Galaxy with Chris Pratt making "pew pew" sounds while he pretends to fire from his blaster gun. But Pratt is not the only actor to start acting like a kid again on the sets of a sci-fi movie. The Star Wars franchise also has the same problem, with Ewan McGregor being well-known to make lightsaber sounds while acting as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more recently Laura Dern admitting she also made "pew pew" blaster sounds while filming The Last Jedi.

Despite Pratt's bad habit that James Gunn had to keep correcting on the sets of Guardians, the actor was universally embraced in the role of Star-Lord and was a major factor in the series of movies based on D-list Marvel Comics characters becoming a major franchise.

Gunn and Pratt have already collaborated on the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and are gearing up to begin work on the third and perhaps final installment in the series. While Gunn has heavily indicated that he will be done with the MCU after the next Guardians film, Pratt is slated to have a supporting role in Thor: Love and Thunder, and perhaps more movies beyond that.

While Gunn and Pratt have clearly had a long and fruitful collaboration, the filmmaker appears to hold a special soft spot in his heart for another Guardians actor, former wrestler Dave Bautista. When Chance the Rapper recently posted a question on Twitter wondering how Bautista manages to act so well, Gunn posted a lengthy thread of replies in which he broke down just what makes him such a special actor.

"[Dave Bautista] takes the craft seriously. He's grounded in real emotion & not showy. The difference between Dave & many wrestler-actors is when you look in his eyes on set he's in the place he's supposed to be, not thinking about what he's going to do next... His rawness set him apart from the first moment I met him. It was merely a matter of creating a space where he could come and share himself with all of us."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin filming in February 2021. Its current release date is targeted for 2023.