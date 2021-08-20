Riding high on the success of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, in a recent interview, provided some insight into the making of the film. Speaking with Collider, Gunn revealed how the film was made, where in the DC's timeline does it take place, and much more. The filmmaker also talked about the R-rating of The Suicide Squad. Gunn compared the antihero ensemble film with his Guardians Of The Galaxy movies and explained why an R-rating would be unsuitable for the movie. Here is what he said.

"I would never do an R-rated Guardians of the Galaxy. It just wouldn't be what that show is. It's for families, and old people love it. It's more like a fairy tale. And I think it is completely, that is what it is. Suicide Squad is something very different than that, and the stakes are different. All of that is different. But if I were to do say a Shazam movie, which I'm not saying I'm going to do a Shazam movie, I don't think that should be R-rated either. I think if I did that, it would be PG-13. If I did Deadpool, it would be rated R. So, I mean, it just depends on the project. I think everything is different and the audience you're speaking to is different. And I love PG-13 movies, and I love R-rated movies. I don't have any problem with either of them."}

All in all, what Gunn is saying is that it all depends on the character. He'd love to make more R-rated movies but only for the characters who deserve it. And Guardians of the Galaxy is not the movie that needs violence or cursing, and neither would Disney allow it. Though, Gunn did recently tease a mature and more comic-accurate take on Dave Bautista's Drax.

A certain group of violent antiheroes or the iconic merc-with-a-mouth, Deadpool, are some of the comic book creations who just can't be portrayed well enough without an R-rating. Mature movies for mature characters only. Even Disney was smart enough to leave Deadpool 3's R-rating intact. Although, that could be an exception because a mature rating for the upcoming Blade reboot and the Moon Knight Disney+ series looks unlikely.

Gunn also talked about how Warner Bros. initially had reservations about The Suicide Squad's rating.

"I wrote the script the whole time, thinking they would let me make it, I mean, they asked, 'Can you make this PG-13?' I said, no. I said, 'You can make it and take it with somebody else, and they can direct it, and you can do a PG 13. But if I'm going to direct it, I want it to be R.' They were like, 'Okay, that's worth the trade-off for us.' So, they were great about it."

Clearly, Warner Bros. had enough faith in Gunn to let him make an R-rated movie with a $150 million+ budget, and they also let him have full creative control - something they denied Zack Snyder and David Ayer. But anyway, The Suicide Squad turned out to be amazing even though it has performed well below expectations at the box office. But that can be blamed on the current global atmosphere. But DC and Warner Bros. seemingly love James Gunn and want him to make more movies for them. Gunn, who recently wrapped filming Peacemaker TV series starring John Cena, has also promised to make more DC superhero movies. Perhaps The Suicide Squad sequel?

But Gunn now has his sights on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film will begin filming in November and will likely be his and Dave Bautista's last Marvel movie. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will still use Gunn's original script, albeit with a few changes, and will come out on May 05, 2023.