Director James Gunn has dreams of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy re-release with new footage. The question is, will Marvel let this happen? Gunn is a busy man these days, as he's not only got Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the horizon, but he's also preparing to shoot The Suicide Squad in the very near future. Yet, if he can find the time, he's got a little dream kicking around that has to do with his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

James Gunn has been more active on Twitter recently, following a spell away from social media after the scandal involving some old, resurfaced tweets got him fired (though eventually re-hired) from GOTG Vol. 3. Recently, a fan inquired about some songs that the filmmaker maybe wanted to use in his movies but didn't get the chance to. Here's what he had to say.

"I've licensed every song I've sought (although on the first film I inquired about Never Been to Spain and its price tag scared me off from even considering it). And, notoriously, both Pilot's Magic and ELO's Livin' Thing sequences were cut from the first film (I regret cutting the Livin' Thing montage, actually)."

Guardians of the Galaxy, in as much as it is known for being a hit movie that helped shape the cosmic side of the MCU, is also known for its excellent soundtrack, Awesome Mix Vol. 1. But as James Gunn makes clear here, there are a couple of songs, and sequences that went along with those songs, that wound up being cut from the theatrical release. In a follow-up tweet, Gunn made it clear he wants to see that footage put back in the movie, with a re-release to follow.

"It's a dream of mine to do a rerelease of GotG Vol 1 with Livin' Thing and a couple of other small additions."

In the tweet, the filmmaker actually tagged Marvel Studios and put a little hand waving emoji in there for good measure. Marvel, historically, hasn't done much in the way of big re-releases or director's cuts. But Avengers: Endgame had success with its re-release and Spider-Man: Far From Home got an extended cut in theaters this weekend. Plus, Guardians of the Galaxy turned out to be a surprisingly successful entry in the MCU that has only grown in popularity over the years. This, from a financial standpoint, would probably make a lot of sense.

James Gunn is currently busy over in the DC universe prepping The Suicide Squad. But right after he's doing playing in that sandbox, he's heading back over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to round out his Guardians trilogy. Maybe, just maybe, he can find some time in there to get this cut put together with the additional footage. It's just a matter of Marvel giving him the go-ahead. Fingers crossed on that one. Be sure to check out the original posts from James Gunn's Twitter

