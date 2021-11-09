Filming has now commenced on upcoming Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and returning star Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord, has promised that it will be worth the wait. The third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will see the core cast return alongside several new recruits, including Will Poulter as the all-powerful pinnacle of evolution, Adam Warlock.

"Day 1 in the can. Honestly could not have started off better. Hit the ground running with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene and everyone absolutely killed," Chris Pratt said in a caption alongside an image of the ensemble cast. "So grateful to be puppeteered by my friend and brother the mad genius James Gunn. Oh My God I promise you... this movie will be worth the wait."

Pratt was not the only returning star to take to social media to celebrate the start of filming, with Drax actor Dave Bautista confirming that he is on set. "Good morning, everyone. It's day one on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Bautista said during an Instagram Stories video. "This will be my sixth appearance as Drax. My sixth Marvel film and at this point, 20-something films under my belt." Though, rather than teasing the epic scope of the movie like Pratt, Bautista instead questioned why he was starting work so early. "I'm still trying to find out why the f-ck do films start so early? It's still dark outside!" he no doubt half-joked.

Director James Gunn confirmed the start of production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earlier this week, sharing the same image as Pratt and saying, "It's been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3."

Details of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remain under lock and key, but Gunn has previously revealed several clues regarding the central focus of the story, stating that it will heavily involve Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon. "I'll just say Rocket is a big part of what's happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we're about to see on his back) sets up what I've been planning for Rocket all along," Gunn said of the sequels plot. This focus on Rocket could well be why stars Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, who play Nebula and Mantis respectively, were reduced to tears when reading the script. "We read it in the same room together, and then looked at each other and we were in floods of tears... so emotional," Gillan revealed. You're learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level. I'm really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. This will be far from the only adventure for the crew though, with I Am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also being planned for Disney+. This comes to us from Chris Pratt's Instagram account.