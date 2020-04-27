James Gunn reveals that he has an alternate NSFW version of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's most iconic line. Gunn has been interacting with fans on social media frequently over the past few weeks. The director is busy editing down his version of The Suicide Squad from home, but has often found time to interact with Marvel and DC fans who are also stuck at home for the foreseeable future. The second installment in the Guardians franchise has been getting a lot of extra attention after a recent social media screening.

There is one major line in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly gravitated towards when the movie first premiered in theaters. The line is delivered by Michael Rooker's Yondu while using the Yaka Arrow to float down to Ego's planet. When Peter Quill tells him he resembles Mary Poppins, Yondu proudly proclaims, "I'm Mary Poppins, Y'all!" It was a fan-favorite right from the start and James Gunn shot an alternate version. Gunn explains.

"'I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!' Is the most quoted line to me from the Guardians among with 'We are Groot.' I also have Rooker saying 'I'm Mary Poppins, motherf****s!'"

James Gunn revealed the alternate quote on Twitter and received a humorous response in the form of a Mary Poppins meme from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Gunn approved of the meme, along with a lot of other Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Michael Rooker's Yondu ended up on a ton of merchandise, both official and bootleg, after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 came out and the line is still quoted to Gunn and Rooker when they're out in public.

After James Gunn wraps up post-production on The Suicide Squad, he'll be able to focus some time on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As it stands, the DC movie is still scheduled to open in theaters in summer 2021. After that, it is believed that the director will go back into full MCU mode, which should be welcoming news for fans who have been waiting a long time to see the highly anticipated third installment in the trilogy. Had Disney not briefly fired Gunn in 2018, the movie would reportedly be ready for theaters.

However, had Disney not briefly fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he wouldn't have partnered with DC and Warner Bros. for The Suicide Squad. DC fans are eagerly awaiting Gunn's version of the story. He luckily wrapped principal photography before the world's current state of affairs took over, so the release date should not be effected. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what ends up happening after all of dust finally settles. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter reveal of the alternate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 line below.

