The newest film in the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be the end of the road for some of the titular superheroes, with director James Gunn teasing incoming danger, and perhaps even death, for some of the MCU's most beloved characters. Comparing the upcoming Marvel sequel to his most recent cinematic venture, The Suicide Squad, Gunn ominously hinted at the possibility that some of the Guardians of the galaxy may go the way of Task Force X come the third movie...

"There's a much bigger sense of danger for all of our characters [in the Suicide Squad] because we know all of them could die. Whereas in Guardians, yes, obviously I killed Yondu, I killed the big original Groot, but it isn't the same thing. We know most of them are going to make it out alive. At least for two movies."

Feel that? That's the sense of sheer panic clutching at the hearts of Drax and Rocket fans. Gunn was asked whether he could elaborate, to which he replied; "You'll have to wait and see."

Details of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3remain under lock and key, buried within the vault of Marvel Studios, but Gunn has previously revealed some clues as to the direction of the story, stating that it will heavily involve Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon. "I'll just say Rocket is a big part of what's happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we're about to see on his back) sets up what I've been planning for Rocket all along," Gunn said of the movie's plot.

With several of the MCU's first generation of characters having now been retired, including both Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, it has been expected for some time that the Guardians of the Galaxy threequel will be something of an ending to this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy team, leaving many to wonder how many will ride off triumphantly into the sunset and how many will end up six feet under. Well, sadly it sounds like the latter is far from off the table.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also expected to be Gunn's last ride with Marvel, with the filmmaker revealing that he may now continue his vision over at DC.

"For me, Guardians 3 is probably the last one. I don't know about doing it again. I do find, because of the ability to do different stuff in the DC multiverse, it's fun. They're starting to really resemble their comic books. The Marvel Universe has always been a little more cohesive, and DC has always had more great single runs. They had The Dark Knight Returns. They had Watchmen. They had The Killing Joke. They had Alan Moore's Swamp Thing. The fact that they did Joker, which is a totally different type of movie, that to me is cool. I'm very excited about Matt's movie [Matt Reeves' The Batman]. They're getting some really good filmmakers involved. They're always going to be hit or miss - I just don't want them to get boring."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will once again reunite the ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, and is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. You can currently see James Gunn kill-off a whole host of other comic book characters in DC's ﻿The Suicide Squad﻿, which is out now.