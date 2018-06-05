Everything leading up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been pretty heavy so far and now, director James Gunn has revealed that the third and final installment will be "more complex" and "very different" than the previous two. Obviously, we won't really know exactly how things will go forward until after Avengers 4 has been released, but if any of the deaths that occurred in Infinity War remain permanent, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will certainly have a darker tone, which could be what Gunn refers to when saying that it's going to be more complex.

James Gunn has been giving regular updates about the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and recently admitted that he's been working on the third and final film for about a year, noting that he has most of the script complete at this point in time. In addition to saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be more complex, Gunn also revealed that it's going to be pretty different from the previous two Guardians movies. He had this to say.

"It's very, very, very different. Very different, but I won't say how! You'll have to wait to see the movie, it's a long time away."

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt shared some Guardians 3 news as well by announcing that production is set to start in January. This has led to more questions about the filmmaking process and one Twitter user hit up James Gunn to ask how long it normally takes to complete a Guardians movie. The director estimates that it usually takes around 5 months, but this one could take longer due to the aforementioned complexities. He explains.

"A Guardians film takes about five months to shoot. This one is a bit more complex, but it should be a similar amount of time."

As for the complexity and being called drastically different from the other Guardians movies, that's anyone's guess at the moment. These new elements in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be from the death of Gamora in Infinity War. It has not been confirmed that her death will remain final and there has been a lot of speculation as to where she really is. One popular theory believes that she's alive in the Soul Stone, while another popular theory posits that she and the rest of the dusted heroes will be brought back through the use of the Quantum Realm. Again, this is all speculation at this point.

Another possible reason for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being different is because James Gunn has stated before that the third and final film will go a long way in setting up phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which definitely sounds like a reason for the project to be more complex and a lot different from the other two Guardians movies. Unfortunately, we still have quite ways to go before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters. At least there's comfort in knowing that Gunn will be providing the occasional update. You can check out the latest updates below, thanks to James Gunn's Twitter account.