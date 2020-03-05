James Gunn is keeping busy working on Suicide Squad 2 for DC while also finalizing the details for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Thor is said to have an important part in the Guardians' storyline going forward, leading to fans wondering if they will get to see him and Peter Quill AKA Starlord indulge in a dance battle. James Gunn took to Instagram recently to answer the question.

An emphatic 'Not gonna happen' makes it pretty definite that Gunn has no intention of repeating the moment from the first Guardians of the Galaxy that became such an iconic meme when Starlord challenged Ronan the Accuser to a dance-off as a means of distracting him. Ever since then, fans have been asking for Gunn to showcase more of Starlord's sweet dance moves.

While Quill has danced often, he usually has to force others to groove with him. Thor, on the other hand, has never been shown to dance, being the son of Odin, the God of Thunder and a proud warrior, there has been no indication so far that Thor even is aware of how to dance. However, Chris Hemsworth is a whole different story. Before coming to Hollywood, the actor had appeared on Australia's version of Dancing with the Stars, where he proved he could shake a leg with the best of them.

Hemsworth further solidified his dancing cred with a brief dance number he performed in the Ghostbusters reboot. Fans have often compared Chris Hemsworth's moves in Ghostbusters to Peter Quill's when fighting Ronan, and that is where the idea for a dance-off between the two came from.

Even though James Gunn has decisively shot down any expectations of a dance-off between the two, the relationship between Thor and Starlord promises to be fraught with interest. After all, Starlord is shown to suffer some major self-consciousness when comparing himself with the bigger, more handsome and more charismatic Thor. The God of Thunder, on the other hand, has suffered crippling losses in his personal life, succumbed to depression and gained enormous weight due to stress eating.

It's this broken and beaten down version of Thor who has joined the Guardians on their quest to locate the Gamora from the past who is currently running around on her own in the present timeline of the MCU.

This is the set up for the next Guardians of the Galaxy film which will see Thor join the team on their space adventures. The final glimpse we saw of the team up was at the end of Avengers: Endgame, where we saw Thor and Starlord engaged in a passive-aggressive battle of words to determine who is the alpha male between the two of them.

While a dance battle would have been a sweet way to resolve this conflict, it seems Gunn has a different plan for making the two overcome their differences and work together. And that is something fans can look forward to witnessing once we finally get to see the third Guardians of the Galaxy film. This news comes from James Gunn on Instagram.