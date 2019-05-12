Marvel Cinematic Universe fans aren't the only ones who want to see Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Karen Gillan wants Chris Hemsworth back as the God of Thunder too, but she wants the version from Avengers: Endgame. The spoiler ban has officially been lifted on Endgame, so most MCU fans should know by now that the God of Thunder is in a pretty dark place during most of the movie and is suffering from depression and alcoholism.

Thor is overweight with a nice sized beer belly in Avengers: Endgame and that's the version Nebula star Karen Gillan wants to see in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3. This team up is teased at the conclusion of Endgame and it seems almost too perfect not to do for the MCU. Plus, the God of Thunder already has a good shorthand with the Guardians from Infinity War. When asked about that possibility, Gillan had this to say.

"Yes. I think that would be hilarious, to see Thor and Star-Lord in some sort of captain rivalry. I think drunk Thor would fit in more, though."

As for seeing Chris Hemsworth taking a role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, that is a mystery for the time being. Fans would love to see it happen and Hemsworth has said he will continue to play the character for as long as Marvel Studios and MCU fans want him to. It has also been revealed that Thor 4 is currently in the very early stages of development with Ragnarok director Taika Waititi back on board, so maybe Thor can appear in both?

James Gunn was recently reinstated as the director for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the cast has been very happy about Disney's decision to rehire him. Dave Bautista was leading the charge of dissatisfaction with the studio for firing Gunn, but the whole cast rallied behind him in an open letter. Gillan was also asked about how it felt to have the director come back for the movie. She explains.

"I was so happy because it truly feels like we're part of this little family on Guardians. And to have your leader ripped away from you is a really weird feeling. I feel that it wouldn't be the same type of Guardians movie without him. So much of it is his personality. The sense of humor, his taste in music, the characters - there's so much of him in there, so that would have been quite a strange sensation to make it without him. We were just so happy when he came back. It feels like everything's as it should be now."

Karen Gillan admits she has seen a "peak" at James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script, which is another way of saying she probably knows everything. Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt has praised the script and so has Dave Bautista, but there has been no mention of Chris Hemsworth joining the Guardians as a fulltime member. We'll just have to wait and see what Gunn has decided to do. The interview with Karen Gillan was originally conducted by The Los Angeles Times.