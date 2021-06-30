While almost everything surrounding upcoming Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues to remain a mystery, returning star Chris Pratt has at the very least now pulled back the curtain on when the movie will begin filming. The actor and MCU staple has now revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start principal photography by the end of this year, even providing a pretty specific timeline.

"We will be shooting that at the end of this year and the beginning of next year, so like November to maybe April."

Pratt, who will reprise the role of Star-Lord in the MCU threequel, even divulged his thoughts on the script, something which he reveals he read some time ago, and could barely contain his excitement over working with director James Gunn once again.

"Yes, well the script was written years ago because we were going to do it years ago, and due to unforeseen circumstances and then a pandemic - I can't - I don't even really remember what happened, but for some reason we didn't shoot it and now, by the grace of God, we will shoot it, and it will be directed by James Gunn, and that's really f***ing cool!"

The "unforeseen circumstances" that Pratt refers to is likely the drama that emerged between Gunn and Disney, which resulted in the filmmaker being fired from the project for tweets he posted nearly a decade prior. Gunn was of course then reinstated and has since assured fans of the franchise that his plans have diverted very little from his original idea, despite all the delays. "No, not much. Most of the tweaks have been creative choices. The Guardians' path has been set for a long time," Gunn replied with asked by a fan on social media whether he has had to tweak the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on account of the production woes.

Pratt is also not the only one to talk-up the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with his co-star Karen Gillan, who was recently spotted being transformed once again into GOTG member Nebula, having claimed previously that the third movie will be the best in the trilogy. "I don't know exactly," Gillan said regarding a production start date back in 2019. "I think it'll be in the next couple of years, but I've read Vol. 3 and I think it's the best of the trilogy. I know that we're all really excited to have James Gunn Back as our fearless leader. So we're all just really looking forward to getting back together."

Details of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remain under lock and key, but Gunn has previously revealed some clues as to the direction of the story, stating that it will heavily involve Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon. "I'll just say Rocket is a big part of what's happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we're about to see on his back) sets up what I've been planning for Rocket all along," Gunn said of the movie's plot.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. This will be far from the only adventure for the crew though, with I Am Groot and a The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also being planned for Disney+.