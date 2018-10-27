Karen Gillan is sure that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will end up happening. After James Gunn was fired from the project back in July of this year, the fate of the third Guardians movie has been left up in the air. At first, it seemed like Disney was meeting with directors to keep the third installment on schedule, or at least close to on schedule. However, it was later revealed that the cast and crew were told to look for other jobs because the movie is now on indefinite hold.

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still on hold for the time being, which casts even more doubt on the movie happening amongst Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The film was already supposed to be in the pre-production stage at this time, with filming set to begin early next year. Now there are reports stating that the third installment won't even film until 2021. With that being said, Nebula actress Karen Gillan doesn't know what is going on with the film. She explains.

"I actually don't know (what's going on with Guardians of the Galaxy 3), it's the honest answer. I feel like they're talking about it and trying to figure out what the next best move is. I'm hoping that it all comes together and we get to tell the story. It would be nice to continue it."

Karen Gillan is in the same boat as fans of the MCU who are hoping that Marvel Studios will hurry up and find a director to get Guardians of the Galaxy 3 made. The studio apparently has a shortlist of three directors Dee Rees, Michelle Maxwell MacLaren, and S.J. Clarkson, but that has yet to be confirmed. While all of the news seems to look discouraging, Gillan is confident that the movie will still happen. She had this to say.