Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has gotten its official release date from Marvel Studios. Gearing up to start filming this year, the anticipated sequel will mark writer-director James Gunn's return to Marvel after taking a detour to DC to develop The Suicide Squad. Now fans can put a date on the calendar, as a new Marvel Phase 4 sizzle reel from the studio has unveiled the release date as May 5, 2023. You can watch the video below.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date is just one part of the many reveals to come from the clip. Also revealed are the official titles for Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, with the former now called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the latter now titled as The Marvels. New footage from Eternals was also unveiled, giving Marvel fans a first look at that movie's superhero ensemble. A Fantastic Four logo at the end of the clip teased that upcoming reboot's release at the end of Phase Four of the MCU.

Bringing back the franchise stars, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature an ensemble including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord; Zoe Saldana as Gamora; Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer; Vin Diesel as Groot; Bradley Cooper as Rocket; Karen Gillan as Nebula; and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. James Gunn is also back to serve as writer and director. This follows Gunn's infamous firing from Disney in 2018 after offensive old tweets resurfaced, only for them to reverse their decision and hire him back the following year.

"When you asked me what was saddest for me when I thought it was gone - and anybody at Marvel can tell you - it's this very strange and attached relationship to Rocket," Gunn said of his firing in an interview with Deadline. "Rocket is me, he really is, even if that sounds narcissistic. Groot is like my dog. I love Groot in a completely different way. I relate to Rocket and I feel compassion for Rocket, but I also feel like his story has not been completed."

Teasing what's to come in the next sequel Gunn added: "He has an arc that started in the first movie, continued into the second and goes through Infinity War and Endgame, and then I was set to really finish that arc in 'Guardians 3.' That was a big loss to me - not being able to finish that story - though I was comforted by the fact that they were still planning to use my script."

Additionally, Gunn is working on a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+. The project is going to be filmed during the production of Guardians 3, and Gunn recently revealed that he's finished the first draft. Better yet, we won't have to wait quite as long for the Holiday Special as we will for the next movie sequel, because it's set to be released on Disney+ in Dec. 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters just over two years from now on May 5, 2023. This news comes to us from Marvel Studios.