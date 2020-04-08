The two Guardians of the Galaxy movies remain some of the best efforts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a third outing confirmed to be on the way, returning director James Gunn has revealed a few little details about what fans can expect. The reveal came via director James Gunn's official Twitter account after a user asked him if Rocket's origin will be addressed in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

"I'll just say Rocket is a big part of what's happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we're about to see on his back) sets up what I've been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG."

So, it certainly sounds like fan-favorite Rocket Raccoon, who is voiced by Bradley Cooper, will have a larger role to play in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn offered some more insight into the hero a little while later, saying that Rocket's loneliness is not just central to the character, but to the entire Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

"Part of the cybernetics apparently painfully placed in his body. One of my favorite moments in the movie. Rocket's loneliness and disaffection is at the center of the franchise for me. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG."

This second revelation came about when a different fan asked James Gunn about the injuries we see on Rocket's back when he is putting on his jumpsuit in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. It will be great to delve more into what makes Rocket Racoon tick, as, much like the rest of the Guardians roster, he is a very complex individual whose backstory will no doubt make for interesting viewing.

The character's origin in the comics is certainly a unique one, with Rocket having come from a planet that housed the galaxy's mentally ill. In order to ensure they were all well taken care of, as well as being somewhat happy, their pets were genetically altered to give them the intelligence of human beings, along with arms and legs in order to serve them and, you know, hand them things like dinner trays and television remotes.

After things go awry, as they so often do, Rocket is appointed to be the sheriff of the planet, and along with his trusty talking sidekick Wal Russ the walrus, set to put things right before setting off to explore space and its many worlds. He even has his own ship called the Rack n' Ruin which he uses to travel through the stars as if they were the seven seas, combatting evil where he can. He is then kidnapped by an enigmatic alien and studied before eventually running into the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As bizarre as Rocket's origin is, it sounds perfect for Gunn, who will no doubt lean into the oddities rather than avoid them. As for when we might see Rocket next, that is still somewhat up in the air as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will not begin filming until Gunn is finished with DC's The Suicide Squad which is due for release on August 6, 2021. This comes to us from James Gunn's Twitter account.

I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty#GotGhttps://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Part of the cybernetics apparently painfully placed in his body. One of my favorite moments in the movie. Rocket’s loneliness and disaffection is at the center of the franchise for me. #QuarantineWatchParty#GotGhttps://t.co/F2tGn8XggD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020