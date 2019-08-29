Chris Pratt knows the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was just asked about Star-Lord showing up in the MCU before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and he knows the future of the character, which makes sense. With that being said, Marvel Studios goes out of their way to keep their secrets under wraps and have gotten it down to nearly a science. All of their actors, for the most part, are all well-versed in keeping the secrets of the MCU.

So, Chris Pratt knows if and when Star-Lord will show up in the MCU before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But does that mean he's going to tell us? Obviously, the answer to that question is a big fat no. "I know the answer to that. I know the answer to that, But I can't tell you!," said Pratt during a new interview when asked about the subject of Star-Lord. As for where he might turn up, if he does, Thor: Love and Thunder might be the most logical spot.

While fans were hoping for The God of Thunder to join the Guardians of the Galaxy, it doesn't look like that's going to happen. But, we could very well see some of the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder, especially since it follows after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But, we'll probably only end up with a few brief cameos if this is indeed the case. There's already a lot of story to tell in the Thor sequel with Natalie Portman taking on the role of Mighty Thor and Valkyrie learning how to rule New Asgard.

Related: Will Bad Gamora Return in Guardians Vol. 3? Zoe Saldana Hopes So

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the sequel would be in the post-production phase at this moment had James Gunn not been briefly fired from the project last summer. MCU fans were shocked to hear the firing news, but were elated when it was announced that he was returning. Production was expected to begin at the beginning of this year to prepare for a Phase 4 release date. Now, we more than likely won't see the third installment until Phase 5, though that has not been officially announced yet.

The good news is that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is officially happening with the original cast and crew. But, now it's time to wonder what characters could end up being shown ahead of that installment. The Eternals could also be a logical spot to see any of the Guardians, depending on when it takes place within the MCU timeline. But, Chris Pratt knows the answer to some of these questions, so let's hope he slips up and reveals something before now and then. While we wait to find out, you can watch the brief interview with Pratt below, thanks to the MTV News Twitter account.

.@prattprattpratt talked about his *many* similarities with #PixarOnward co-star @TomHolland1996, what to expect from #JurassicWorld 3, and if we’ll see Star-Lord before the next @Guardians: “I know the answer to that, but I can’t tell you” 👀 #D23Expopic.twitter.com/sRYlZWFM1S — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 28, 2019