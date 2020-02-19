Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 feature Chris Hemsworth as Thor? Chris Pratt addressed the situation during a new interview. Ever since Infinity War, The God of Thunder has had a pretty tight relationship with the Guardians. Together, they all share heartbreaking backstories, which silently bonds them together. Avengers: Endgame was the last time we saw any of them on the big screen, and they were together at the very end, leading to speculation about Thor turning up in highly anticipated sequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still pretty far from starting production. The movie would more than likely be close to release now had James Gunn not been fired by Disney back in the summer of 2018. With that being said, Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters before the third Guardians installment, leading to some doubt about Thor's inclusion. Chris Pratt had this to say when asked about the situation.

"How do you know that Thor's not in Guardians 3? We haven't started it yet. He might be in Guardians 3. We don't know. There's no definitive yes or no on that. We'll just have to wait and see."

The original script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was completed well over a year ago by James Gunn. Obviously, the events of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will have some effect on the story, though Gunn has said that the movie won't be "Asgardians of the Galaxy," meaning that if Thor is indeed in the movie, he's not going to have that big of a part in the story, which is understandable.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a lot of story to tell on its own without throwing a bunch of Thor antics into it. Namely, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going to want to know what happened to Gamora after Avengers: Endgame. The current timeline version of the character was killed by Thanos in Infinity War and the version seen in Endgame is from the past, meaning she has a lot of catching up to do. It will be interesting to see how James Gunn tackled this situation in the new movie.

While James Gunn has been done with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script for some time now, he has stated that aspects of the story will change right up until shooting begins. However, it's going to be a while before that ends up happenings since he's working on The Suicide Squad at the moment. As for Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi has completed the script and production is set to begin in a few months. Maybe we'll see some Guardians end up in that sequel instead. We'll just have to wait and see what Waititi has decided to do. You can check out the interview with Chris Pratt below, thanks to the IGN Twitter account.

