Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will utilize the same technology that Lucasfilm uses to make The Mandalorian. It was previously revealed that Taika Waititi is also using Lucasfilm's StageCraft to help make Thor: Love and Thunder. The director worked with Lucasfilm on The Mandalorian, so he is used to using the new technology. He is also gearing up to direct his own Star Wars movie, where he'll more than likely be using StageCraft again for certain things.

Yes, some. where it fits. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 5, 2021

Earlier this week, James Gunn took some question from fans on social media. He revealed that he is 100% finished with The Suicide Squad, and also revealed that Warner Bros. did not interfere with him at all while he was crafting the story or the final cut. Gunn was also asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which he will start up on after the promotional campaign with DC and Warner Bros. Specifically, the director was asked whether or not he'll be utilizing the stage technology of The Mandalorian on the highly anticipated sequel. Gunn simply replied, "Some. Where it fits."

James Gunn won't be leaning on StageCraft for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he will be using it where he deems it to be necessary. The technology has helped out a lot during the public health crisis, since limited amounts of crew are needed to film in smaller environment. The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 used StageCraft, and it is believed that the third season will use it too. The Book of Boba Fett also utilized the tech. Only four of the StageCraft volumes exist around the world, two in Los Angeles, one in Australia, and one in the U.K.

It is believed that production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin during the second half of this year in the U.K. For now, James Gunn is working on the Peacemaker series, which is currently filming. From there, he will likely begin The Suicide Squad promotional campaign, which will bring him into the summer. As of this writing, the long awaited sequel is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6th.

As for whether or not The Suicide Squad keeps its release date this summer, that is unclear. Some analysts believe that movie theaters will be able to open their doors again at some point this summer and in the fall. Warner Bros. previously announced that they were going to take all of their 2021 movies and release them in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, which would include The Suicide Squad. The announcement was a shock to many, including James Gunn and other directors who had recently made projects with the studio. It will be interesting to see how the release is handled when the time comes, especially after looking at how Wonder Woman 1984 did. You can check out the StageCraft confirmation for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 above, thanks to James Gunn's official Twitter account.