Most of us are looking to kill some time right now, what with being cooped up in the house and all. What better way to do that than to watch one of the most beloved movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the director that brought it to life? Those who enjoy 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy will have the chance to do just that tonight, as James Gunn is attending an online watch party for his first MCU entry.

The folks at Comicbook.com have been hosting a #QuarantineWatchParty series during this period of self-isolation and social distancing. During some of these events, filmmakers who helped make the movies have joined in to share insight about the movies. James Gunn, taking to Twitter, recently revealed that he will be attending the Guardians of the Galaxy watch party. Here's what he had to say.

"Okay I'll make it to this #GotG #QuarantineWatchParty tomorrow night at 9 pm EST."

Guardians of the Galaxy marked a major turning point in the MCU. Up to that point, Marvel Studios had largely played it safe with characters that were at least semi-popular or well known to comic book readers. Even the most devoted comic fans were, at best, tangentially familiar with this obscure group prior to the movie. That makes what James Gunn did all the more impressive, as he turned a rag-tag group of aliens, led by a human named Star-Lord, along with a talking tree and raccoon, and turned it into one of the most surprising blockbusters of the last decade. It also expanded the scope of what the MCU could be and helped pave the way for movies like Doctor Strange and Black Panther. It also led to a sequel, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

With that, having James Gunn watch along and share insight about the movie sounds like a solid way to kill a couple of hours. Who knows? Maybe someone will finally find the one, big elusive Easter egg that hasn't been discovered yet. James Gunn, meanwhile is currently busy working on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros., which wrapped filming before the widespread production shutdown went into effect. After he's done with the DC universe, he'll be heading back over to Marvel to work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be part of Phase 5 of the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy was a massive box office hit, grossing $772 million and earning high praise from critics upon release. To this day, it is consistently ranked as one of the best MCU movies to date. Those who wish to attend the #QuarantineWatchParty simply need to push play on a copy of the movie, be it a physical or digital one, at 9 p.m. EST. The movie is also available to stream on Disney+. For more information, head on over to Comicbook.com.