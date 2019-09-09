Dave Bautista decided to tease Chris Pratt about his Guardians of the Galaxy workout routine on social media. Before signing up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pratt was a little on the heavier side and enjoyed his pizza and beer. However, once he landed the role of Star-Lord, he started a pretty intense workout routine with a personal trainer to get him in superhero shape. In turn, Pratt's story inspired a fan to get his health on track, which is profiled in a new article.

Drax the Destroyer star Dave Bautista saw Chris Pratt's post on social media about Andy Beal following his workout routine. Instead of taking time to praise his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star for possibly helping to save someone's life, he decided to poke some fun at his co-star. He posted a picture of himself in top wrestling form side by side with a more recent image of him with some weight on for Stuber. "6 weeks after training like Chris Pratt. Thanks buddy!" He then hashtagged the post with "What's my snack?"

Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista have fun with each other on social media from time to time, and it's entertaining for Guardians of the Galaxy fans. However, Andy Beal really took Pratt's workout to heart and hired a personal trainer while cutting out fast food completely. Pratt lost nearly 60 lbs. in just six months by following a strict diet and exercise regimen. Beal decided to do the same and ended losing over 30 lbs. in six months. He ended up having a heart attack and stroke after starting the new lifestyle and attributes Pratt's workout inspiration for keeping him alive. Beal is now down nearly 70 lbs. and has gained 8 lbs. of muscle.

Related: Marvel Has MCU Phase 5 Fully Planned, Almost Announced at Comic-Con

Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista are going to have to hit the gym again soon to start preparing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The third and final installment in the franchise was delayed after director James Gunn was fired from the project last summer. However, he has since been reinstated and has to tackle The Suicide Squad first, before heading back over to the MCU to deliver the goods. One has to imagine that Pratt and Bautista will get in a lot of teasing and joking when the time comes.

Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit for Marvel Studios. Not many people expected a movie based on pretty obscure comic book characters to get as big as it did. Now, there's even a Disneyland California Adventure named after the crew. Since then, the actors have been able to help out their fans in a variety of ways, even if they don't really know it. For Andy Beal, he took Chris Pratt's self-determination and applied it to his own life, which may very well be why he is alive today. You can check out Dave Bautista's Twitter shade at Pratt below.

Wow! Keep up the great work Andy. We all need a kick in the butt from time to time. Honored my story motivated you! You have in turn inspired me. 🙏👍🏼♥️ https://t.co/7ojMWd60qa — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 9, 2019