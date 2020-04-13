There is a lot of uncertainty in the movie business right now, but we do have at least some good news to share. James Gunn, director of both The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 says that both projects are still currently on schedule. That means, barring the unforeseen, they should both arrive in theaters as previously expected. At the very least, there are no major roadblocks to overcome at this time.

Recently, James Gunn was answering fan questions on Twitter. Naturally, both of these movies came up quite a bit. A fan asked how the widespread production shutdown has affected things, specifically on the visual effects side. Gunn said they are "on schedule as of now" for The Suicide Squad, which had already wrapped filming. When asked if he thinks the DC Comics adaptation will be pushed back, the filmmaker had this to say.

"Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine."

The good news here is that the schedule built in some cushion when compared to other major blockbusters. The Suicide Squad isn't set to hit theaters until August 6, 2021, and filming has already wrapped. Meanwhile, The Batman was only about a quarter of the way done filming, but it's dated for June 2021. Though, James Gunn did say that we are likely much further away than fans may like from a teaser trailer release, or even first look image at the movie, given the larger implications for what's going on at Warner Bros. right now.

Once James Gunn is finished with his work in the DCUE, he will be heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to complete his trilogy with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Disney has yet to set a release date for the sequel yet, but it wouldn't be coming out until late 2022 at the earliest. When asked about the movie's schedule, Gunn explained it remains on track as well, for the time being.

"Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were."

Again, little is known about the franchise's third entry at this point, but it sounds like filming is far enough away that plans should remain unaffected. What can't be accounted for right now is what might happen with Disney or Warner Bros., at the top levels, that might trickle down and affect these movies as things progress. As we've seen, the situation at hand has proved to be unpredictable and rapidly evolving. Be that as it may, it sounds like comic book movie fans have some stuff to look forward to once the dust settles. Feel free to check out the updates from James Gunn's Twitter.

