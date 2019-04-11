Donald Glover's Guava Island will be available to stream on Amazon for free this weekend. The movie, which was shot in secret in Havana, Cuba, will hit Amazon at 12:01 AM on April 13th, after the Coachella premiere. In addition to Glover, the movie stars Rihanna, Nonso Anozie, and Letitia Wright and has been described as a "fever dream" of a project by director Hiro Murai. Murai is a frequent collaborator with Glover, having worked as a producer and director on Atlanta and the director of several Childish Gambino music videos, including "This is America."

When pictures of Rhianna and Donald Glover in Cuba leaked online last summer, many assumed they were working on an elaborate music video since Glover was/is working on a new album as Childish Gambino. However, that is most definitely not the case. Glover is a local musician in Guava Island, "whose attempts to throw a festival for his island community takes unexpected turns." Popstar Rihanna stars as Glover's girlfriend in the movie. Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie's roles have yet to be revealed. The premiere of the movie takes place today, April 11th, at Coachella, one day before Childish Gambino's set on April 12th.

Amazon has announced they will be streaming Guava Island at 12:01 AM Pacific Time on April 13th. If you don't have Amazon, the movie will be available for free on the streaming platform for 18 hours until 6 pm and it will also stream on Twitch starting at 5 pm. The Amazon connection allows the project to stream to over 200 countries worldwide and show an expansion on Donald Glover's idea of freedom. He had this to say about the project.

"I'm really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless. Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favorite projects I've ever worked on."

Guava Island was written by Stephen Glover, Donald's brother and frequent collaborator. Hiro Murai also talked about the upcoming release of the one-hour movie. All around, it sounds like it was a pretty amazing experience for everybody involved. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see it. Murai explains.

"Guava Island is the end result of four incredible weeks spent in Cuba with some of the most inspiring creative talents I've ever met. Designers, performers, musicians, and filmmakers came together from all over the world to create this crazy fever dream of a production."

Amazon secured the rights to Guava Island after watching a four-minute sizzle reel. But, it wasn't as easy as just purchasing the rights. The movie sparked a competitive bidding war while it was in the post-production process and Amazon ended up victorious for an undisclosed amount of money. There was a small teaser released for Guava Island, which you can watch below, thanks to the Amazon Prime Instagram account.

Related: Guava Island Trailer Reveals Secret Donald Glover & Rihanna Movie