Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment are teaming up to produce a Gucci Mane Biopic based on the life of the rapper and trap music pioneer. The studio acquired the life rights to Gucci Mane, along with the rights to his 2017 book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which the rapper (real name Radric Delantic Davis) wrote with Neil Martinez-Belkin. The adaptation will be produced through the studio's new Paramount Players division, although there is no writer or director attached to this biopic at this time.

Gucci Mane was one of several Atlanta-area rappers who helped popularize the rap sub-genre known as trap music, with the term "trap" referring to the spots where drug deals take place. This style of music often features bleak lyrical content referring to life on the street, violence, poverty and other urban themes. Gucci Mane released his first three albums in 2005, Trap House, Hard to Kill and Trap-A-Thon, followed by Back to the Trap House in 2007, Murder Was the Case and The State vs. Radric Davis, both released in 2009, with the latter becoming his first certified gold album. He would go on to release two more albums, The Appeal: Georgia's Most Wanted (2010) and The Return of Mr. Zone 6 (2011), before he was incarcerated between 2014 and 2016 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While no plot details were given for the biopic, Gucci Mane's autobiography delves deep into his personal life and his troubled upbringing. Radric Delantic Davis was born in Alabama, the son of a con man, although his mother ultimately moved him to Atlanta, where he quickly fell in with drug dealers and got caught up in gang violence. He started pursuing a career in rap music in 2001, before releasing his first album Trap Music in 2005. Shortly before he was sentenced to prison he made his acting debut in Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers, playing "Big Arch."

Along with his 12 studio albums that he has release, Gucci Mane has also dropped over 72 mixtapes, which he started releasing while he was in prison. While doing his time in prison, he decided that making music would be the only thing that could keep him from a life behind bars, so he started making mixtapes from prison with the help of his girlfriend and up and coming rappers like Migos, Young Thug and more. After his release from prison in 2016, he received his first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, being featured on Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles."

Imagine's Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins are serving as producers alongside Gucci Mane, with Todd Moskowitz acting as executive producer. It isn't known if Paramount is currently searching for a writer and/or director to help shape this biopic for the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news on this Gucci Mane biopic earlier today.