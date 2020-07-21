Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Guest House. The upcoming comedy represents the return of comedian Pauly Shore for his first starring role in a movie since 2017's Sandy Wexler. And this is the first time Shore had led the cast of a movie in some time. What's more, former Jackass star Steve-O is along for the ride as well in what is described by the studio as an "outrageous, raunchy comedy." As a fair warning, the trailer is most definitely NSFW.

The trailer opens up with Steve-O blasting through a glass window on his skateboard. We then get to the main point, which sees a recently engaged couple buying what they assume is going to be the perfect house. On the surface, it certainly looks the part. But there is a catch, as they would need to take on a tenant, played by none other than Pauly Shore, who lives in the guest house. They decide to buy the house anyway, which quickly proves to be a bad idea as Shore's antics get in the way of the happy couple's love life. It looks very much like a return to the comedies that Shore is known best for.

Sam Macaroni serves as co-writer and director. On the feature side, Macaroni previously helmed 2018's Funny Story. But some of his best-known work is in the form of popular internet shorts, such as Wolverine at the Office and Batman: The Creep Crusader. Troy Duffy, known best as the man behind The Boondock Saints, co-write the screenplay alongside Sean Bishop (Shark Tale). The cast also includes Mike Castle, Chris Kattan, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane, Charlotte McKinney, Erik Griffin, Felipe Esparza and Bobby Lee.

Guest House centers on an engaged couple, Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle), who buy their dream home. But the purchase comes with a catch, as a party animal named Randy (Pauly Shore) lives in the guest house and refuses to leave. When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up and Blake gets arrested. Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party and ruining their marriage?

Pauly Shore got his start as a stand-up comedian, then an MTV Spring Break Veejay, before making the transition to Hollywood. He rose to fame in the 90s thanks to roles in movies such as Encino Man, Son in Law, In the Army Now and Bio-Dome. Shore also memorably voiced Bobby in A Goofy Movie. In recent years, Shore has done guest spots on TV shows such as Hawaii Five-0, Workaholics and Stan vs. the Forces of Evil.

The studio also released a poster, which we've included for you to check out, that comes with the tagline, "They're kicking him to the curb. He's just kicking back." Guest House is set to arrive via digital platforms and On Demand On September 4 via Lionsgate. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.