NECA has produced a Guillermo del Toro action figure for an exclusive release at San Diego Comic Con this year. The figure is a part of the Guillermo del Toro Signature Collection, which also features Santi from The Devil's Backbone, along with Pale Man and Faun from Pan's Labyrinth. The news comes after Funko made a Pop! figure of the Academy Award winning director for their Shape of Water series earlier this year. The Pop! figures will be available this summer as well, but they will be considerably cheaper than the NECA version.

NECA's Guillermo del Toro Signature Collection figure of the director will be available starting Thursday, July 19th at San Diego Comic Con, and is limited to 2,000. The del Toro action figure is priced at $40 and will exclusively be available at the NECA booth until they are sold out. Like most of what NECA does, the Guillermo del Toro figure is incredibly detailed and features the director holding his sketchbook from Pan's Labyrinth, which opens up to reveal miniature drawings.

Guillermo del Toro has been pretty busy promoting Trollhunters, which is now streaming on Netflix, so he has yet to make a comment on his new action figures. There's no doubt that the director will get a kick out of the amazing detail, making him out to look like an adult Harry Potter clutching a replica of his sketchbook. Randy Falk, director of product development at NECA released a statement to promote the Guillermo del Toro action figures. He had this to say.

"It is a tremendous honor for us to be able to bring del Toro's incredible creations to action figure form. His kind of vision and attention to details is genuinely inspirational, and this figure is our way of thanking him for allowing us to be a part of that."

While the Guillermo del Toro figures are limited to 2,000, it isn't clear if the entire collection is limited edition as well. Additionally, it has yet to be announced if Santi from The Devil's Backbone, Pale Man, and Faun from Pan's Labyrinth will be available as full sets including del Toro since the other three figures are currently on sale. One can imagine that hardcore fans will be inclined to buy a bundle with all four characters.

As an important note for those heading to San Diego Comic Con this year, the NECA booth has been known in the past to only accept cash, so if you want one of these awesome Guillermo del Toro action figures, you might want to hit the ATM ahead of time. It will be interesting to see if NECA is able to sell out of the del Toro figure in the 4-day period. They certainly look cool, plus it would be awesome to have a full set with him hanging out with the Pale Man and Faun on a shelf somewhere. You can check out the images of the Guillermo del Toro action figure below, thanks to NECA Online.

