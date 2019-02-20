Both Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart have set Guinness World Records for their time in the X-Men franchise. Specifically, Jackman and Stewart were given the record for longest career as a live action Marvel superhero.

The actors portrayed their respective characters for 16 years and 228 days, which is a pretty massive achievement that many Marvel fans hope goes on even longer. Jackman, specifically, has been called on by fans and super-fan Ryan Reynolds for a few years now to come back.

Hugh Jackman appeared on ITV's This Morning with host Alison Hammond where he was surprised with the honor. Hammond and Jackman have a playful relationship and he was on her show at the same time last year, but it was Valentine's Day and they shared some champagne. Coming in a few days after the anniversary of their romantic day, Hammond went over some of the actor's bucket list items and brought up his childhood dream of getting into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Related: Hugh Jackman Teases Huge Announcement, Is He Returning as Wolverine?

When Hugh Jackman and his brother were kids, they wanted to be in the Guinness Book of World Records and figured that the easiest way to get in was to play badminton for over 50 hours straight. However, they failed at their goal and Jackman fell asleep. Before that idea, the record Jackman set his sights on as a 10-year old was the most coins snatched off his elbow, but that proved to be a lot more difficult than he and his brother first thought. Right after telling the story, Alison Hammond brought out Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records to present him with his award. Jackman is visibly shocked and delighted at the same time, especially when Patrick Stewart shows up on a TV screen with a pre-recorded message congratulating him.

Hugh Jackman already seemed like a really cool human being, but watching the real joy on his face when he gets the surprise is even cooler than watching him play Wolverine on the big screen in the X-Men movies. In addition, this could be the push that Jackman needs to head over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and play the character one more time, perhaps in the upcoming Deadpool 3 or the X-Force movie. It would help him cement his Guinness World Record title and make Ryan Reynolds very, very happy, along with Marvel fans from all over the world.

Craig Glenday praised Hugh Jackman for earning the Guinness World Record and noted that the X-Men actor was just a nice and down-to-Earth guy. Both Jackman and Patrick Stewart will be included in the 2020 edition of the book when it hits shelves, which will be another day of celebration for the actors. You can watch the whole exchange below, thanks to the This Morning YouTube channel. The bucket list and presentation starts at about the 3-minute mark.