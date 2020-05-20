Superhero and comic book-based movies have become the most popular genre over recent years, with the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and varying output of DC lighting up both the screen and the box office on a regular basis. Well, we have now been given our first official look at a superhero origin tale entitled Gundala, an Indonesian superhero film that premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The trailer introduces audiences to main character Sancaka, a security guard who is struck by lightning, which rather than killing him, gives him superhuman powers (because, of course, it does) and turns him into the superhero Gundala. Donning a costume that looks like it was thrown together following a sale at a Disney store, Gundala fights to protect his city, Jakarta, from the corrupt influences and evildoers within it. The movie looks wonderfully absurd, with the trailer emphasizing all of the extreme martial arts action that is sure to leave us all wide-eyed with excitement and awe.

Gundala has been described as a poignant portrayal of the notion that heroes, whether every day or superhuman, can be found anywhere (though a superpower never hurts). Indonesian orphan Sancaka spent his life on the streets trying to attract as little attention as possible, but when greed and violence reach a fever pitch in Jakarta, it soon becomes clear that he is the people's only hope for peace.

Gundala is an Indonesian superhero movie based on the classic comic of the same name, which was created by Harya Suraminata in 1969. The movie has been written and directed by Joko Anwar and stars Abimana Aryasatya as Sancaka/Gundala, alongside Tara Basro, Bront Palarae, Ario Bayu, Cecep Arif Rahman, Rio Dewanto, and Muzakki Ramdhan.

There has clearly been a lot of faith put into Gundala, as the movie will be the first in a proposed eight movie franchise, with the filmmakers hoping to duplicate the ludicrous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Indeed, the shared universe has already been given a title, the BumiLangit Cinematic Universe (BCU), with plans for the cinematic universe to be as vast as Marvel and feature up to 1,100 characters, with the eight movies planned through to 2025. Wow.

Following the inspiring success of Marvel and their ability to craft both a financially and critically beloved franchise based within a shared cinematic universe, everyone is now looking at how this same approach can be replicated. Equally popular comic book company DC stumbled and fell quite quickly when trying to create their own cinematic universe, with the studio now near-enough abandoning the idea. This way of making movies has brought in billions worldwide for both Disney and Marvel Studios, but will the planned BumiLangit Cinematic Universe see similar triumph?

The upcoming superhero movie had its international premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, and the release features an all-new English dub, in addition to its original subtitled soundtrack. Gundala is all set to debut on July 28 on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. This trailer introducing you to your new favorite superhero franchise comes to us courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment.