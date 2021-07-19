Much like John Wick before it, Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake offers glimpses and clues hinting towards a complex mythology far beyond what we see in the movie. And again, much like the pencil-wielding assassin, these elements could be explored in sequels, and while he has plenty of ideas for more, director, Navot Papushado, is patiently waiting to see audiences' reactions to the first movie before pressing ahead.

"My entire focus is on making sure people see it and love it and are passionate about it. Even when you write something that's such an incredible scene but there's no room for it, instead of forcing it, you're like, 'Okay, let's put it in the back pocket.' Then when you start working on [a follow-up], you have so many ideas. Even when you decide there's no room for it here, you're like, 'Okay, let's keep it aside.' Actually, if people are going to like it as much as I hope they will, there are screens and theaters and wherever they can see it, I think there's enough ideas already to put things in motion."

Should he be given the opportunity, Navot Papushado would not hesitate to return to the explosive world of Gunpowder Milkshake and work with the cast and crew all over again.

"I would love nothing more than just to go back and work with this cast and this crew. The legendary crew we had on this from Michael Seresin, the DP, the guy who shot Midnight Express, all of Alan Parker's movies, Louise Frogley, the amazing costume designer for all of George Clooney's movies and Marvel movies and Tony Scott movies. We have such great ... And then David Scheunemann, the production designer. So yes, if I have an opportunity to work with all these amazing people again, it was such a pleasant experience. Hell yeah."

Directed by Navot Papushado, from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake is Netflix's latest foray into action thriller territory. IT follows Karen Gillan as a master assassin named Sam, who was cruelly abandoned as a child by her mother, an assassin named Scarlet, after she was forced to go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold-blooded hitwoman. After a high-stakes mission spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in the middle of a gang war she has unleashed, Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks, who all join forces in an avenging war against those who took everything from them.

The rest of the cast is comprised of Lena Headey as Scarlet, Sam's mother, Chloe Coleman as Emily, Sam's daughter, Angela Bassett as Anna May, Michelle Yeoh as Florence, and Carla Gugino as Madeleine, all three being members of the sisterhood. Along with Paul Giamatti starring as Nathan, head of the HR department for The Firm.

Gunpowder Milkshake was digitally released on Netflix in the United States on July 14th, 2021, and theatrically in other territories by STXfilms and StudioCanal, beginning on July 15th, 2021. Gunpowder Milkshake has so far received somewhat mixed reviews from critics, many of whom have described the movie as being far too much style over substance. Though the style is often a delightful sight to behold.