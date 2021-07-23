Gunpowder Milkshake star Karen Gillan has revealed which actresses she would love to add to a potential sequel, and she's aiming high. While Gunpowder Milkshake 2 has not yet been confirmed, Gillan cannot help but look forward to more zany action antics, and hopes that the likes of Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence and Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert could be persuaded to join the mayhem.

"Where do I even begin? There's so many actresses! We could go Isabelle Huppert if we wanted a French actress. Or, I love Jennifer Lawrence. I think she is one of the greatest screen actresses that we have. Who else do I love? I love so many people. Meryl Streep. Can we bring in Meryl? Can [Meryl Streep] be a nemesis that becomes an ally over the course of the movie? Yeah, then she can be in the next one, you know? Because we don't want to get rid of her. You do not get rid of Meryl."

Jennifer Lawrence is of course no stranger to the action movie genre, having led the likes of The Hunger Games franchise, and while it might be difficult to imagine the esteemed +Meryl Streep being involved in the bullet flying shenanigans, the idea of her playing a villainous big boss fits surprisingly well.

Directed by Navot Papushado and from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake introduces Netflix audiences to a whole new action movie universe. Led by Avengers: Endgame's Karen Gillan as Sam, our story begins when, at just 12 years old, she is cruelly abandoned by her mother, Scarlet, an elite assassin, who is forced to go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold-blooded hitwoman much like her mother. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her "talents" to clean up The Firm's most dangerous messes. She's as efficient as she is loyal.

But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily. A gang war is quickly unleashed, ultimately leading her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks. With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

While there is currently no word of a sequel, Papushado has already revealed that there are plenty ideas of where to go next. "Then when you start working on [a follow-up], you have so many ideas," the director said recently. "Even when you decide there's no room for it here, you're like, 'Okay, let's keep it aside.' Actually, if people are going to like it as much as I hope they will, there are screens and theaters and wherever they can see it, I think there's enough ideas already to put things in motion."

Should the likes of Lawrence, Huppert and Streep be persuaded to add their names to Gunpowder Milkshake 2 they would join a cavalcade of hugely talented actresses, including Karen Gillan, Lena Heady, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett as fellow assassins. Gunpowder Milkshake was released in the United States on July 14, 2021, by Netflix with a simultaneous limited theatrical release. This comes to us from Cinemablend.