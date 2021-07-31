Despite audiences having yet to see the first Gunpowder Milkshake, a sequel is already in development. A recent report concerning the production company StudioCanal has revealed that the studio is now working on a follow-up to the Karen Gillan-led actioner, which is due to be released by Netflix later this month.

Directed by Navot Papushado, from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake will introduce Netflix audiences to Sam, played by Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan. She was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet, an elite assassin, was cruelly forced to abandon her daughter and go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold-blooded hitwoman. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her "talents" to clean up The Firm's most dangerous messes. She's as efficient as she is loyal.

But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily. A gang war is quickly unleashed, and Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks, and with a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

The high-concept action thriller has amassed an impressive supporting cast to go alongside Gillan, all of whom are likely at risk of taking either a fist or a bullet to the face at some stage in proceedings. Backing up Karen Gillan as master assassin, Sam, Gunpowder Milkshake stars Chloe Coleman as Emily, Sam's adopted daughter and protégé, and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey as Scarlet, Sam's mother, Emily's grandmother and the leader of the sisterhood. As well as Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Ivan Kaye, Adam Nagaitis, Ralph Ineson, David Burnell, and Paul Giamatti.

With a plot that's crying out for further world-building and a stellar cast, it's no wonder that StudioCanal has such faith in Gunpowder Milkshake spawning a franchise. While there is currently no confirmation that Navot Papushado and Ehud Lavski will return to craft the sequel, should the first action-packed outing prove to be as successful as the studio is clearly hoping, it is likely that they will have their own John Wick - style series on their hands.

Speaking of Wick, Gillan recently compared the world of Gunpowder Milkshake to that of Keanu Reeves' dog-loving hitman saying, "It sort of exists in a fairly similar world to John Wick. They're going to pick up their weapons from a place and using code words. I would say the film is pretty different tonally. It's definitely slightly weirder. It's more bonkers. It's really stylized."

Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled to be released in the United States and Canada on July 14, 2021, by Netflix, and internationally on July 21, 2021, by STXfilms and StudioCanal. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.