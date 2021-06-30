Several new character posters put the spotlight on the stellar cast of Netflix's upcoming action outing, Gunpowder Milkshake. Led by Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji: The Next Level star Karen Gillan, the movie follows a merciless assassin who is forced to go rogue and prove forever more that revenge never tasted so sweet.

Directed by Navot Papushado (Rabies, Big Bad Wolves) and from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake will introduce Netflix audiences to their new favorite action hero in the form of Avengers: Endgame's Karen Gillan. She stars as Sam, who was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Heady), an elite assassin, was cruelly forced to abandon her daughter and go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold-blooded hitwoman much like her mother. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her "talents" to clean up The Firm's most dangerous messes. She's as efficient as she is loyal.

But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily. A gang war is quickly unleashed, ultimately leading her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks.

With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Alongside Gillan in the lead, Gunpowder Milkshake has amassed an impressive supporting to cast, including Carla Gugino as Mathilde, a Canadian assassin and a member of the sisterhood, Michelle Yeoh as Florence, an Asian assassin and a member of the sisterhood, and Angela Bassett as Anna May, a fellow assassin and a member of the sisterhood. Filling out the rest of the cast is Chloe Coleman as Emily, Sam's adopted daughter and protégé, alongside Paul Giamatti, Ivan Kaye, Adam Nagaitis, Ralph Ineson, and David Burnell.

These new posters highlight the vibrant color palette and diverse cast of characters, both of which will accompany a no-nonsense action-packed storyline the type of which has seen huge success for the streaming giant in the past with the likes of Extraction and Army of the Dead. Add the ever-reliable Karen Gillan in the lead, an assassin story dominated by a female cast, and the hook that Gunpowder Milkshake takes place over a single night, and it's difficult not to expect the action foray to be another smash hit for Netflix.

Audiences will be able to bask in the fist fights, shoot outs and hopefully beverages of the milk and ice cream variety when Gunpowder Milkshake hits Netflix next month. Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled to be released in the United States and Canada on July 14, 2021, by Netflix, and internationally on July 21, 2021, by STXfilms and StudioCanal.