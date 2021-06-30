Based on the footage released so far, Netflix's upcoming action outing, the wonderfully titled Gunpowder Milkshake, looks an absolute blast, and headline star Karen Gillen has now compared the movie to several classics of the genre including John Wick and Kill Bill. The Avengers: Endgame star made the comparison when discussing the world-building of Gunpowder Milkshake, with the actress believing there is definitely something Tarantino-esque going on.

"It sort of exists in a fairly similar world to John Wick. They're going to pick up their weapons from a place and using code words. I would say the film is pretty different tonally. It's definitely slightly weirder. It's more bonkers. It's really stylized. So I would say that there's like a level of Tarantino feel to it. Maybe like Kill Bill more so than John Wick."

Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake also got a new international poster, assembling the entire main cast. The action thriller follows Karen Gillan as a master assassin named Sam, who was cruelly abandoned as a child by her mother, an assassin named Scarlet, after she was forced to go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold-blooded hitwoman. After a high-stakes mission spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in the middle of a gang war she has unleashed, Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks, who all join forces in an avenging war against those who took everything from them.

Gunpowder Milkshake will introduce audiences to a world that is littered with professional killers, most notably the group known as The Sisterhood, which certainly sounds very John Wick in its approach. According to Gillen, the Kill Bill comparison refers to the movie's stylized depiction of the world of assassins, which, based on the trailers, leans away somewhat from the gritty, semi-grounded adventures of Keanu Reeves' John Wick.

Gunpowder Milkshake director Navot Papushado has also made some comparisons of his own, name-dropping some of the most highly regarded filmmakers of all time as inspiration. "Maybe it will be easier to mention a few of the filmmakers whose movies inspired Gunpowder," Papushado revealed. "Filmmakers such as Akira Kurosawa, Jean Pierre Melville, Alfred Hitchcock, Sergio Leone, Buster Keaton, Michael Mann, Sam Peckinpah, Jackie Chan, John Woo, Ang Lee, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Jacques Demy, Luc Besson, Robert Zemeckis and many, many others. I guess you can say that Gunpowderis the fusion between the classics I adore so much and the movies I grew up watching as a kid in the '80s and '90s."

With such names and titles being attributed to the ingredients that caused Gunpowder Milkshake to be churned to life, the movie has a lot to live up to, and could give the streaming platform another major action movie hit.

Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled to be released in the United States, Canada on July 14, 2021, by Netflix, and internationally on July 21, 2021, by STXfilms and StudioCanal. The action thriller will play in Los Angeles at Quentin Tarantino's famed New Beverly Theater exclusively in 35mm, the only place in the states to watch it on the big screen. The movie stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Chloe Coleman, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. This comes to us from IGN.